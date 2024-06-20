Cypher Tech Inc. Announces Appointment of Angela Outlaw-Matheny to the Advisory Board

Cypher Tech, Inc., a forward-thinking company in the tech industry, is revolutionizing the corporate landscape with its unique solution designed to amplify employee experience and inclusivity while putting employee well-being at the forefront. Today, they are thrilled to announce the latest addition to their Board of Advisors, Angela Outlaw-Matheny.