SMC Exhibits at The American Society For Engineering Education (ASEE) in Portland, OR – June 23 - 26
The ASEE conference is dedicated to engineering and engineering technology education and fosters the exchanging of teaching methodologies, curricula and ideas while creating networking opportunities between engineering and engineering technology students, educators, industry and government professionals and other stakeholders.
Noblesville, IN, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 219 at The Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232 on June 23 to 26 to interact with the latest in pneumatic and automation training modules.
Products on exhibit will be:
· FAS 200 Flexible Assembly System with Industrial Automation Technologies
- Comprises up to 18 independent stations with integrated control
- Different process stations provide the system with greater flexibility and adapt to a wide variety of assemblies
Stations include:
- Base feeding / verification station
- Base rejection / transfer station
- Bearing feeding / transfer station
- Bearing measuring / transfer station
- And more
ASEE 2024 Exhibit Hall Hours:
June 23, Sunday: 5:00 – 7:00 PT
June 24, Monday: 9:00 – 6:00 PT
June 25, Tuesday: 12:30 – 6:00 PT
June 26, Wednesday: 9:00 – noon PT
Visit SMC at Booth # 219, The Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
