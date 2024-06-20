RAD Management Team Shines at Annual R&R Retreat in the Dominican Republic
Scottsdale, AZ, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rad Marketing Agency is thrilled to announce that two of its outstanding managers, Susan Radlauer and Cameren Kitchen, have been honored with prestigious awards during the company's annual R&R retreat in the Dominican Republic. Susan was awarded "Consistency Manager of the Year," while Cameren received the "Rookie Manager of the Year" award.
The company retreat was held at the beautiful Hard Rock Hotel in the Dominican Republic. It allowed employees to relax, bond, and celebrate their achievements over the past year. The highlight of the event was the awards ceremony, where the exceptional contributions of Susan and Cameren were recognized.
Susan Radlauer – Consistency Manager of the Year
Susan has been a pillar of stability and excellence at Rad Marketing Agency for over three years. Her dedication to maintaining high standards and delivering consistent results have earned her the "Consistency Manager of the Year" award. Susan's unwavering commitment to her team and her ability to drive continuous improvement have made her an invaluable asset to the company.
"Winning this award is a tremendous honor," said Susan. "It reflects the hard work and dedication of my entire team. Together, we strive for excellence every day, and I am grateful to be part of such a supportive and dynamic company,” said Radlauer.
Cameren Kitchen – Rookie Manager of the Year
Cameren, who joined Rad Marketing Agency just 11 months ago, has quickly made a significant impact with his profound presence and leadership qualities. His enthusiasm, fresh perspective, and ability to inspire his team have earned him the "Rookie Manager of the Year" award. Cameren's rapid ascent within the company is a testament to his talent and dedication.
"I am incredibly proud to receive this award," said Cameren. "It has been an amazing journey so far, and I am thankful for the opportunities and support I have received from my colleagues and mentors throughout my time here. This award motivates me to continue striving for excellence,” said Kitchen.
