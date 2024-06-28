igus® Presents a Unique 4-Year Guarantee for Their Products
Even greater operational reliability and sustainability thanks to billions of test cycles in their in-house laboratory.
Singapore, Singapore, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The chainflex® cables were just the beginning: igus® now offers a guarantee of up to four years for all products with a predictable service life. Customers therefore benefit from long-term investment security and reliable service in the event of a guarantee claim. The long service life of motion plastics conserves resources and thus contributes to increasing sustainability in the industry.
A four-year guarantee on a large part of the product portfolio is unrivalled in the industry. Not for igus®: with immediate effect, the Cologne-based company is offering its customers a guarantee of up to four years on all motion plastics products with an igus service life calculation - and that is, after all, the majority of the company's countless products. In future, customers will benefit from the guarantee on energy chains and chainflex® cables, drylin® linear and drive technology, dryspin® lead screw technology and components such as plain bearings or bar stock made from the company's own iglidur materials. The range of products with guarantee is supplemented by the xiros ball bearings, igubal spherical bearings, gears, slewing ring bearings and the 3D-printed components created in the online configurator "iglidur Designer."
Durability thanks to in-house test laboratory
This exceptional guarantee is made possible by the 3,800m2 test laboratory at the company's headquarters in Cologne. There, igus® subjects its products to numerous and application-specific long-term and endurance tests. A total of over 15,000 tests are carried out each year. The experience gained from the test is fed into the igus online service life calculator, which enables companies to know how long a component will be in service before they buy it. It was now only a small step from the reliable data from the service life calculators to the introduction of a comprehensive 4-year guarantee on the product portfolio. "The guarantee gives our customers the opportunity to design their individual application exactly right and always choose the most cost-effective product that is sure to work," explains Tobias Vogel, CEO of Plain Bearing Technology at igus®. The 3-year guarantee, which previously applied to igus® energy chains and cables, proves that the guarantee is well received by customers. Last year, igus® already extended the guarantee on chainflex® cables to four years, and now the majority of other igus® products are following suit. The new regulation applies for up to four years from delivery or for the individually calculated number of double strokes or service hours per product - whichever comes first.
More safety and sustainability
igus® has always been committed to providing its customers with durable solutions that require little maintenance or service. "The long service life increases the customer's resource efficiency and also saves important human and financial resources," says Michael Blass, CEO of e-chain® Systems at igus®. With this guarantee, the plastics specialist not only offers its customers operational reliability, but also contributes to greater sustainability and resource-conserving management in the industry.
A four-year guarantee on a large part of the product portfolio is unrivalled in the industry. Not for igus®: with immediate effect, the Cologne-based company is offering its customers a guarantee of up to four years on all motion plastics products with an igus service life calculation - and that is, after all, the majority of the company's countless products. In future, customers will benefit from the guarantee on energy chains and chainflex® cables, drylin® linear and drive technology, dryspin® lead screw technology and components such as plain bearings or bar stock made from the company's own iglidur materials. The range of products with guarantee is supplemented by the xiros ball bearings, igubal spherical bearings, gears, slewing ring bearings and the 3D-printed components created in the online configurator "iglidur Designer."
Durability thanks to in-house test laboratory
This exceptional guarantee is made possible by the 3,800m2 test laboratory at the company's headquarters in Cologne. There, igus® subjects its products to numerous and application-specific long-term and endurance tests. A total of over 15,000 tests are carried out each year. The experience gained from the test is fed into the igus online service life calculator, which enables companies to know how long a component will be in service before they buy it. It was now only a small step from the reliable data from the service life calculators to the introduction of a comprehensive 4-year guarantee on the product portfolio. "The guarantee gives our customers the opportunity to design their individual application exactly right and always choose the most cost-effective product that is sure to work," explains Tobias Vogel, CEO of Plain Bearing Technology at igus®. The 3-year guarantee, which previously applied to igus® energy chains and cables, proves that the guarantee is well received by customers. Last year, igus® already extended the guarantee on chainflex® cables to four years, and now the majority of other igus® products are following suit. The new regulation applies for up to four years from delivery or for the individually calculated number of double strokes or service hours per product - whichever comes first.
More safety and sustainability
igus® has always been committed to providing its customers with durable solutions that require little maintenance or service. "The long service life increases the customer's resource efficiency and also saves important human and financial resources," says Michael Blass, CEO of e-chain® Systems at igus®. With this guarantee, the plastics specialist not only offers its customers operational reliability, but also contributes to greater sustainability and resource-conserving management in the industry.
Contact
igus Singapore Pte LtdContact
Vjay Arasu
+65 64871411
www.igus.sg
Vjay Arasu
+65 64871411
www.igus.sg
Categories