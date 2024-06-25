Accurate Information Systems, LLC Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation

Accurate Information Systems, LLC has earned accreditation from the Professional Background Screening Association's (PBSA) Background Screening Credentialing Council. This accreditation indicates compliance with high standards in areas like information security, legal compliance, and client education. PBSA, a not-for-profit trade association founded in 2003, supports over 900 member companies in the background screening industry.