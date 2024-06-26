Danos Group Announces Peter Milne as New CEO and Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Danos Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Milne as the new Chief Executive Officer. This leadership change marks a significant milestone as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary.
London, United Kingdom, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Founded in 2004 by Dominic Danos, Danos Group has grown into a world-renowned recruitment solutions provider. The company began with the launch of Danos Associates, focusing on mid- to senior-level permanent hires, and later expanded to include Danos Consulting, providing consulting services and interim resourcing solutions. Over the past two decades, Danos Group has established offices in London, New York, Singapore, and Hong Kong, partnering with clients across Financial Services, Commerce & Industry, Professional Services, and Regulators.
Peter Milne brings 25 years of extensive experience in Capital Markets, Investment Management, Private Equity, and the Venture Capital-Backed Tech First Ecosystem. His professional journey includes recruiting and leading UK and international recruitment teams, specialising in Infrastructure talent across Legal, Compliance, Risk, Finance, Marketing, Sales, and Operations disciplines. Notably, Peter has held key positions such as the North America Managing Director of a UK-Domiciled Global Plc, Director of Financial Services UK, and Chief Operating Officer of a VC-Backed Technology startup. His vast experience and leadership acumen will be instrumental in steering Danos Group into its next phase of growth and innovation.
"We are thrilled to welcome Peter Milne as our new CEO," said the Danos Group Board. "Peter's strategic vision and extensive industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to build on our legacy of excellence and navigate the evolving landscape of governance, risk, and regulatory recruitment."
Peter Milne expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am privileged to join Danos Group at such a pivotal time in its history. Over the past 20 years, Danos Group has built an outstanding reputation for excellence and innovation in recruitment. I look forward to leading the company into its next chapter, continuing to uphold the high standards set by Dominic Danos and driving further growth and success for our clients and candidates worldwide."
This year, Danos Group also celebrates two decades of impact and partnership, highlighting their unparalleled talent network that spans EMEA, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. With a constant commitment to guiding clients and candidates toward success, the company has facilitated career advancements for over 300 governance professionals in the past year alone.
As Danos Group celebrates this milestone, they also reflect on the sudden passing of their founder, Dominic Danos, in 2022. Dominic's vision and leadership laid the foundation for Danos Group, establishing it as a leader in compliance recruitment and earning the trust of clients such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Barclays. Over the years, the company has expanded its expertise and now works across Compliance, Financial Crime, Risk, and Legal, providing comprehensive recruitment solutions to top-tier clients globally. The leadership team remains dedicated to upholding the core values instilled by Dominic while driving the company forward.
"We embark on a new chapter, honouring Dominic's legacy while embracing the future with enthusiasm and determination," added the Board. "Our leadership team ensures the continuity of our core values while driving innovation and growth, staying true to our mission of matching talent not just to the requirements of the role, but also to the style of the business."
As Danos Group enters its next decade, they remain committed to shaping the future of the governance, risk, and regulatory landscape, providing top-quality professionals and strategic solutions to their global customers.
Peter Milne brings 25 years of extensive experience in Capital Markets, Investment Management, Private Equity, and the Venture Capital-Backed Tech First Ecosystem. His professional journey includes recruiting and leading UK and international recruitment teams, specialising in Infrastructure talent across Legal, Compliance, Risk, Finance, Marketing, Sales, and Operations disciplines. Notably, Peter has held key positions such as the North America Managing Director of a UK-Domiciled Global Plc, Director of Financial Services UK, and Chief Operating Officer of a VC-Backed Technology startup. His vast experience and leadership acumen will be instrumental in steering Danos Group into its next phase of growth and innovation.
"We are thrilled to welcome Peter Milne as our new CEO," said the Danos Group Board. "Peter's strategic vision and extensive industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to build on our legacy of excellence and navigate the evolving landscape of governance, risk, and regulatory recruitment."
Peter Milne expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am privileged to join Danos Group at such a pivotal time in its history. Over the past 20 years, Danos Group has built an outstanding reputation for excellence and innovation in recruitment. I look forward to leading the company into its next chapter, continuing to uphold the high standards set by Dominic Danos and driving further growth and success for our clients and candidates worldwide."
This year, Danos Group also celebrates two decades of impact and partnership, highlighting their unparalleled talent network that spans EMEA, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. With a constant commitment to guiding clients and candidates toward success, the company has facilitated career advancements for over 300 governance professionals in the past year alone.
As Danos Group celebrates this milestone, they also reflect on the sudden passing of their founder, Dominic Danos, in 2022. Dominic's vision and leadership laid the foundation for Danos Group, establishing it as a leader in compliance recruitment and earning the trust of clients such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Barclays. Over the years, the company has expanded its expertise and now works across Compliance, Financial Crime, Risk, and Legal, providing comprehensive recruitment solutions to top-tier clients globally. The leadership team remains dedicated to upholding the core values instilled by Dominic while driving the company forward.
"We embark on a new chapter, honouring Dominic's legacy while embracing the future with enthusiasm and determination," added the Board. "Our leadership team ensures the continuity of our core values while driving innovation and growth, staying true to our mission of matching talent not just to the requirements of the role, but also to the style of the business."
As Danos Group enters its next decade, they remain committed to shaping the future of the governance, risk, and regulatory landscape, providing top-quality professionals and strategic solutions to their global customers.
Contact
Danos GroupContact
Jennifer Paterson
+442076106442
https://www.thedanosgroup.com/
US Office Contact:
Grant Potter
Partner, Head of Americas
Tel: +(1) 212-600-4827
Email: gpotter@thedanosgroup.com
Danos Associates US, Inc.
275 Madison Avenue, Office 1103
New York, NY 10016, USA
+(1) 212 600 4834
Jennifer Paterson
+442076106442
https://www.thedanosgroup.com/
US Office Contact:
Grant Potter
Partner, Head of Americas
Tel: +(1) 212-600-4827
Email: gpotter@thedanosgroup.com
Danos Associates US, Inc.
275 Madison Avenue, Office 1103
New York, NY 10016, USA
+(1) 212 600 4834
Categories