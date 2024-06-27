Uncaged Capital Closes $56MM Working Capital Facility for a South Dakota Beverage Manufacturer.
San Francisco, CA, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Uncaged Capital announced a successful closing of $56,000,000 working capital for a South Dakota beverage manufacturer. The loan credit will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities and sustain its upward trajectory.
While the banks are busy reviewing most of these time-sensitive projects out there, Uncaged Capital is busy getting them funded as quickly as possible, Uncaged Capital understands the importance of time, says James McDonough, Managing Director at Uncaged Capital.
Uncaged Capital has streamlined the process for a seamless and hassle free for our clients nationwide and putting our clients interest first has been our top priority.
