Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Kelsey Wyrick
Wyrick brings a wide range of management experience to her new position.
St. Louis, MO, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kelsey Wyrick was recently hired as a Personal Lines Account Manager at Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region.
Wyrick’s responsibilities include handling the ongoing management of personal lines accounts, retaining new and renewal clients, and promoting new business. Prior to joining Powers, she worked in numerous account management positions at both insurance agencies and financial institutions.
“Kelsey possesses extensive experience when it comes to identifying growth opportunities,” said Powers Insurance and Risk Management President JD Powers. “She is a great communicator with a thorough management approach, and we look forward to all of the future achievements she will contribute to our organization.”
Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is a cohesive family of over 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois that generates more than $600 million in written premium. VIAA is the regional founding member for SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.powersinsurance.com
