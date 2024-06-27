Medicare Insurance Producers Linkedin Group Approaches 8,000 Members
Los Angeles, CA, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Medicare Insurance Producers Linkedin group is approaching its 8,000th member according to an announcement today by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.
“We created the forum to share important news and to enable Medicare insurance professionals to connect,” shares Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
The special Linkedin group now has more members than the one focused on long-term care insurance which was created by Slome for the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.
"Linkedin groups have proven effective for the Association to disseminate things we believe are important," notes Slome. Outside promotional posts and spam announcements are not currently permitted.
To join the Medicare Insurance Producers group, go to https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4021450/.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance https://www.medicaresupp.org advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
