Flexxbotics Introduces Intelligent Recovery™ Breakthrough for the Continuous Operation of Collaborative Robots
Boston, MA, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced the launch of Intelligent Recovery™, a new first-of-its-kind, patent-pending breakthrough that enables collaborative robots (cobots) to autonomously restart and proceed from work-stop conditions without human intervention. Intelligent Recovery is now included in the Latest Release of the Flexxbotics solution and is immediately available to customers. Intelligent Recovery with Flexxbotics eliminates inadvertent, non-safety related cobot stops to significantly reduce unplanned downtime and increase unattended production.
During operations, collaborative robots periodically encounter circumstances which cause the cobot to stop requiring a person to reset and restart the robot. These occurrences, such as part-workholding contact and other non-safety related conditions, lead to unplanned work stoppages and can cause substantial reductions in utilization and production output, especially when personnel are not around. Now, Flexxbotics Intelligent Recovery TM option enables the robot to recognize its context and automatically recover so manufacturing continues without downtime or human intervention.
“We believe that in order to achieve true ‘lights-out’ autonomy, the robots need to understand what’s happening and be able to adapt and adjust without forcing an operator to come over and fx things,” said Tyler Modelski, CTO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “What we are doing with Intelligent Recovery is enabling continuous operation in situations that would have previously stopped production.”
Intelligent Recovery™ is the latest in a series of new features recently added to the Flexxbotics solution including multi-factory capabilities, in-line inspection performance, business system integrations, expanded analytics, and secure mobile tablet and smart phone access. With the new version of the Flexxbotics solution global companies can implement advanced robotic machine tending that enables autonomous process control at scale across multiple sites to increase capacity, production yields, and EBITDA profitability.
For more information watch the Flexxbotics Latest Release video and visit the Flexxbotics Solution Latest Release page.
The Flexxbotics solution enables continuous operation of unattended robot+machine+inspection workcells with greater throughput, quality, and safety. Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the smart factory delivering robot-driven manufacturing with autonomous process control. Flexxbotics solution seamlessly connects, coordinates and orchestrates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people to revolutionize the use of robotics in complex production operations. Flexxbotics modern architecture runs both online and offline so that production continues regardless of internet access.
“Intelligent Recovery is the first of many capabilities we’re delivering to make the robots smarter and more self-aware to enable continuous operations,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “We believe the robots must communicate, interact and understand the machines they control in order to optimize production and truly run autonomous manufacturing.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
