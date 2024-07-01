Ramsay Banna Launches Innovative New Personal Training Business
Ramsay Banna, a certified personal trainer, announced today the upcoming launch of Absolute Altitude, his new personal training consultancy business. Ramsay brings over 10 years of experience in sports and recreational activities.
Sydney, Australia, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I am starting this business to provide a personalized approach to fitness that focuses on each client's unique needs, goals and abilities,” said Ramsay Banna. “Too many people feel intimidated by the gym environment or fad workout programs that don't deliver sustainable results. I want to change that by offering tailored guidance and support.”
Ramsay Banna is a Certified Personal Trainer, FIAFitnation Australia (Cert III and Cert IV), Senior and Outdoor First Aid certified and open water diver. Ramsay’s customized programs leverage the latest techniques and scientific principles for maximum effectiveness and safety.
“My programs are designed to motivate and empower people to make positive lifestyle changes at their own pace,” Ramsay said. “I want to be a partner in their success, not just tell them what to do. It’s about finding what works for each person and sticking with it.”
In addition to one-on-one personal training, Ramsay will offers online coaching for meal planning, workout tracking and motivation. His services will be available at gyms in Sydney or he can travel to clients’ homes or workplaces.
About Ramsay Banna Initiative:
This is a personal training consultancy founded by Ramsay Banna to provide customized fitness and nutrition guidance. His mission is to empower people to achieve and maintain their health and fitness goals through tailored programs and coaching. Absolute Altitude serves clients in Sydney and surrounding areas.
Ramsay Banna has many sporting achievements, summitting Everest and Annapurna base camps, Island peak, Matterhorn, Montblanc, Salkantay, marathon, triathlon and Ironman runner.
For more information, please contact Ramsay Banna.
www.training-choice.com.au
Ramsay Banna is a Certified Personal Trainer, FIAFitnation Australia (Cert III and Cert IV), Senior and Outdoor First Aid certified and open water diver. Ramsay’s customized programs leverage the latest techniques and scientific principles for maximum effectiveness and safety.
“My programs are designed to motivate and empower people to make positive lifestyle changes at their own pace,” Ramsay said. “I want to be a partner in their success, not just tell them what to do. It’s about finding what works for each person and sticking with it.”
In addition to one-on-one personal training, Ramsay will offers online coaching for meal planning, workout tracking and motivation. His services will be available at gyms in Sydney or he can travel to clients’ homes or workplaces.
About Ramsay Banna Initiative:
This is a personal training consultancy founded by Ramsay Banna to provide customized fitness and nutrition guidance. His mission is to empower people to achieve and maintain their health and fitness goals through tailored programs and coaching. Absolute Altitude serves clients in Sydney and surrounding areas.
Ramsay Banna has many sporting achievements, summitting Everest and Annapurna base camps, Island peak, Matterhorn, Montblanc, Salkantay, marathon, triathlon and Ironman runner.
For more information, please contact Ramsay Banna.
www.training-choice.com.au
Contact
Ramsay BannaContact
61406928272
www.training-choice.com.au
61406928272
www.training-choice.com.au
Categories