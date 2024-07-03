Daugherty Named 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Dallas
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the early round of 2024 winners in the Dallas region.
Dallas, TX, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- An independent research firm, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), assessed companies along key measures such as Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative, Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions; Work-Life Blend; and others to determine winners. Daugherty was chosen as one of 70 top organizations in Dallas for 2024 for recognizing and meeting employees’ needs as an employer of choice.
About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community the opportunity to gain recognition, showcases their best practices and demonstrates why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better businesses, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. The National Association for Business Resources provides the distinctive awards competition annually.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
