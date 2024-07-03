Renowned Consultant, Founder PARENTNashik Shreekant Patil, Empowers MSMEs and Exporters Through Innovation and Expertise
Renowned consultant CE Shreekant Patil highlights the importance of entrepreneurship in achieving India's vision by empowering MSMEs and exporters through capacity building and online presence. Workshop on June 29 in Nashik.
Nashik, India, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a bid to bolster the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and exporters, esteemed consultant CE Shreekant Patil underscored the critical importance of entrepreneurship in aligning with India's Vision @2030 and Vision @2047. Shreekant Patil emphasized the significance of capacity building, team development, online presence, and supply chain optimization for startups and exporters during a workshop event scheduled for June 29, 2024, at 4 pm at the Impact Spaces seminar hall in Mahatma Nagar, Nashik.
CE Shreekant Patil, a distinguished consultant with expertise in Lean MSME and ZED MSME, as well as a mentor at Startup India, has been instrumental in empowering startups and entrepreneurs through his adept guidance and active participation in various Indian government initiatives. His commitment to supporting MSMEs and exporters by providing valuable insights on government schemes, funding opportunities, and promoting women in entrepreneurship has garnered widespread acclaim and recognition within the industry.
Recognized as a distinguished Trade Finance Specialist consultant in India by prestigious international institutions such as Euro Exim Bank (UK) and the Asian Development Bank, Shreekant Patil is renowned for his efforts in expanding trade operations and enabling MSMEs to capitalize on export opportunities. In a recent collaboration with the Rising Exporters Academy in Nashik, Patil conducted an engaging workshop focused on unlocking export potential, government incentives, and available schemes.
The workshop attracted over 100 eager participants from both online and offline platforms, reflecting the growing interest in leveraging eCommerce platforms for enhancing exports to global markets. Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of aligning with the Director General of Foreign Trade's (DGFT) new policy of 2023 and utilizing key tools like the ONDC platform, eCommerce websites, and maintaining a robust online presence to effectively target customers worldwide.
Furthermore, insights were shared on how International Cooperation schemes, NSIC scheme, CGTMSE scheme, PMEGP, and the first-time exporter scheme can facilitate capacity building and financial support for aspiring exporters. Shreekant Patil's steadfast commitment to nurturing a vibrant exporter ecosystem in Nashik, Maharashtra, is exemplified by his eagerness to conduct similar insightful workshops across the state, with the overarching goal of empowering MSMEs and exporters towards a sustainable and prosperous future for the industry.
