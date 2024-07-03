SMC Exhibits at SEMICON West 2024, July 9 – 11 in San Francisco
SEMICON West at the Moscone Center in San Francisco where industry professionals will meet and collaborate for the premier microelectronics event. Find information on innovation for interaction on the many industry programs and networking events such as: CEO Summit/Keynotes, Market Trends & Data, Sustainability, TechTALKS, Smart Manufacturing, MEDTech + Mobility and much more.
Noblesville, IN, July 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This is an opportunity to see and touch SMC’s most advanced technologies in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) components, I-O Link capable sensors and actuators, solenoid valve manifolds with wireless fieldbus, and the newest series of FRLs (filter, regulators) to support all categories and dimensions of the microelectronics industries.
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit process and automation components for both wet and dry processes, temperature control and transfer equipment to advance automated control technology for wafer fabrication.
Products on display are:
· IO Link Compatible Products for Smart Automation
· High Purity Digital Control of Air, Gas and Fluid Flow
· High Purity Fluoropolymer Valves & Fittings
· Rocker & Poppet Type Isolation Valves
· High Vacuum and Vacuum Components
· Pneumatic & Electric Linear Actuators and Grippers
· Directional Control Valves with Wireless Communication
· Integrated Flow Meter Manifold for Water Cooling Lines
· Chillers & Thermal Control Units
· Refrigerated Dryers
· Static Elimination Products
· Pressure & Flow Sensors
· Airline Preparation Equipment
Visit SMC's Booth 1053, South Hall at Moscone Center – San Francisco, CA
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
· July 9 (T) 10:00 – 5:00 PST
· July 10 (W) 10:00 – 5:00 PST
· July 11 (Th) 10:00 – 4:00 PST
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
