Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters Club Ends the Year Strong as Distinguished
Oracle Atlanta Celebrates Milestone Achievements and Leadership Transition
Dunwoody, GA, July 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Oracle Atlanta has made significant achievements in this last Toastmasters International calendar year. The Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters Club is proud to announce several significant accomplishments and leadership changes that mark an exciting period of growth and success for the Club.
Key Highlights:
Richard Hardon, DTM Wins District 44 Evaluation Contest
The Club is thrilled to celebrate Richard Hardon, Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM), for winning the prestigious District 44 Evaluation Contest. His dedication and exemplary skills have brought honor to Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters Club.
Membership Growth
In an outstanding achievement, the Club added 16 to it’s membership over the past year. This increase is a testament to the club’s vibrant community and the value provide to members.
Pending DTM Completion
The Club is excited to announce one of its members, Shavonne Reed, is on the verge of completing their Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) designation, the highest recognition in Toastmasters International.
Leadership Transition
Marcus Felder is stepping into a District leadership role as Area Director, replacing the outgoing Area Director Shavonne Reed for Area F61. This transition showcases the Club's commitment to leadership development and succession planning.
First Ever Awards Ceremony
This July, the Club is hosting the first ever Toasties Awards. This event will honor the outstanding achievements of the Club’s members and celebrate the Club’s accomplishments. The date of the event is Saturday, July 13 at Lazy Dog Perimeter.
These milestones reflect the dedication and hard work of the Club’s members and leadership team. Year after year, the Club is committed to fostering a supportive environment where members can develop their public speaking and leadership skills.
For more information about the Club or to attend a meeting, please contact VP of Membership, Bernard Assaf at brassaf@gmail.com or visit the Club’s website at https://oracleatl.toastmastersclubs.org.
About Oracle Atlanta: Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters Club #4640768 is an open community Toastmasters Club. The Club’s mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. Currently, Oracle Atlanta has 29 active members, and many have been with the Club for several years. Members join on a six-month basis, pay dues to Toastmasters International, and complete learning pathways to grow their speaking and leadership skills. This Club offers virtual meetings every Thursday at noon and hybrid experiences (virtual and in-person) twice a month (on the second and fourth Thursdays) at the State Farm Parklink Community Center. The Club has maintained consistency throughout the Pandemic and has held 415 meetings since being founded in April 2015 by Oracle employees.
Shavonne Reed
770-241-9823
www.oracleatl.toastmastersclubs.org
