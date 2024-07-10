USIS AV Welcomes Duane Smith as AV Project Manager
Duane’s experience and skillset will be an asset to new and existing clients.
New York, NY, July 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- USIS AV, a leader in video collaboration, video conferencing, sound & audio, and digital media experiences for workforces, workplaces, and marketplaces, is proud to announce the appointment of Duane Smith as AV Project Manager. As key contributor to a project’s success, Duane will oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of assigned audiovisual projects. He is based at the company’s headquarters in Pearl River, NY reporting to USIS AV’s Director of Project Management, Jason Higley, CAPM.
"We are thrilled to have Duane join our USIS AV Project Management team," said Higley. "His attention to detail, technical and communication skills, and dedication to organizational success will enhance the client experience and ensure a quality project delivery. He’s a great asset and team member, and we’re glad to have him aboard!"
Known for his strategic thinking and meticulous attention to detail, Duane brings over 25 years of experience in the AV sector. His expertise spans a variety of markets including corporate and high-end residential. His background includes Project Manager at Electronic Environments, and Manager of Training and Manager of Technical Support at Crestron Electronics. Duane has a proven track record of managing complex projects from inception to completion, consistently delivering high-quality AV solutions in the most demanding environments.
"I am excited to join USIS AV and contribute to its continued growth and success," said Duane. "The company's dedication to innovation and client satisfaction is inspiring, and I look forward to working with the talented team to exceed expectations for high quality AV project delivery and responsiveness."
As primary client liaison, Duane will be responsible for ensuring projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standard of quality. His role will involve consistent communication with clients and close collaboration with project teams including construction managers, general contractors, architects, interior designers, furniture, and other AEC stakeholders.
Duane's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for USIS AV. Demand for innovative workplace & marketplace AV technology in corporate office, building amenity, co-working, hospitality, and other markets continues to increase exponentially.
About USIS AV. USIS AV is a fully-resourced practice within USIS Inc., the third-generation, privately-owned technology, design, build, and professional services firm with roots dating back to 1924. As one of the few design/build/support firms globally providing cross functional design, engineering, integration, and service of AV systems, IT network & communications infrastructure, security & access control, sound masking, and other technology solutions for the built-environment, USIS has one of the most respected low voltage practices in the nation.
