TOHT Launches New App to Enhance Personal and Professional Development
Innovative app facilitates anonymous feedback exchange, continuous improvement, and community support for personal and organizational growth.
Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TOHT is excited to announce the launch of its new app on October 1. The app offers a unique platform for individuals to exchange anonymous feedback, understand their strengths and weaknesses, and join communities focused on skill improvement. TOHT aims to help users grow personally and professionally, fostering better communication and development within organizations.
TOHT is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking app on October 1, aimed at revolutionizing personal and professional development. The app enables users to exchange anonymous feedback with friends, colleagues, and organizations, helping them gain valuable insights into their strengths and areas for improvement.
The core features of TOHT include:
Anonymous Feedback Exchange: Users can receive candid feedback from peers and colleagues every six months, allowing for honest evaluations and personal growth.
Continuous Feedback: Focused on specific projects, meetings, or daily tasks, this feature provides ongoing feedback to support continuous improvement.
Organizational Feedback: Employees can send anonymous feedback to their current or former employers and universities, promoting a two-way communication channel for organizational development.
Exit Surveys: Users can provide honest reasons for leaving a company, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, through anonymous exit surveys.
TOHT Tribes: Communities where users with similar goals can share advice and support each other in improving specific skills.
"Our mission is to help individuals become better versions of themselves and excel in their personal and professional lives," said a representative from TOHT. "TOHT is designed to facilitate continuous development, foster meaningful communication, and support users in their growth journeys."
As a product MVP, TOHT has an exciting roadmap of features in the pipeline, promising even more tools and functionalities to enhance user experience and development opportunities.
About TOHT: TOHT is dedicated to developing talents and empowering individuals to improve their skills and grow within their organizations. The app provides a platform for anonymous feedback exchange, continuous improvement, and community support, all aimed at fostering personal and professional development.
Contact
