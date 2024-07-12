Flexxbotics Announces Transforming Laser Marking Operations with Collaborative Robotic Automation Event with FOBA and Universal Robots
Boston, MA, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced the upcoming event, Transforming Laser Marking Operations with Collaborative Robotic Automation. This live demonstration, in-person event is sponsored by FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving, Universal Robots and Flexxbotics and will be hosted at the MassRobotics facility in Boston, MA on Thursday 1 August from 8:30am - 12pm EST Free to Attend | Register Now.
Laser marking & engraving is critical for unique part identification (UID), compliance, and branding, however, capacity constraints and labor shortage issues can create serious throughput challenges.
To increase output and improve profit per part, forward thinking manufacturers are transforming their Laser Marking operations with Advanced Robotic Machine Tending. Utilizing collaborative robots from Universal Robots with Flexxbotics digitalization technology, companies running FOBA Laser Marking & Engraving systems can increase the machine-to-man ratio to 10:1 or more and run ‘lights out’ safely for additional capacity, precision quality, and improved profit margins.
The half day session will include a live demonstration of a cobot-enabled FOBA and provide best practices, proven approaches to real-world applications, as well as, specific information for your initiative.
Sessions will include:
Live Operational Demonstration of UR cobot-enabled FOBA Laser Marker enabled by Flexxbotics
Robotic Automation and Lean Manufacturing Applied to Laser Marking by Faycal Benayad, FOBA
Getting Started with Cobot Automation in Laser Marking Operations by Silas Neale, Universal Robots
Running Advanced Robotic Machine Tending with Laser Marking & Etching for Continuous Operations by Tyler Bouchard, Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics enables robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people.
“Complex part geometries and frequent changeovers have traditionally made robotic-enablement of laser marking complicated, now Flexxbotics solves these challenges,” said Tyler Bouchard, Flexxbotics CEO & Co-founder. “We’re rapidly advancing robot-driven manufacturing to enable companies to increase output while maintaining the highest levels of quality and compliance.”
Registration required for this free in-person event.
About FOBA www.fobalaser.com
FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving (brand of ALLTEC Angewandte Laserlicht Technologie GmbH) is one of the leading suppliers of advanced laser marking systems. FOBA develops and manufactures marking lasers for integration as well as laser marking workstations with vision assisted marking workflows. FOBA technology is being applied for the direct part marking of any kind of metals, plastics, or other materials in industries like automotive, medical, electronics, plastics or tool, metal and mold making. With its worldwide sales and service branches and its headquarters near Lübeck/Hamburg (Germany) ALLTEC/FOBA is part of the Danaher Corporation.
Universal Robots
Universal Robots is a leading provider of collaborative robots (cobots) used across a wide range of industries and in education. Founded in 2005 with global headquarters in Odense, Denmark, the company has over 20 offices worldwide, including North America headquarters in Novi, MI. Universal Robots aims to create a world where people work with robots, not like robots. Its mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere.
Since introducing the world’s first commercially viable cobot in 2008, Universal Robots has developed a product portfolio reflecting a range of reaches and payloads and has sold over 75,000 cobots worldwide. An extensive ecosystem has grown around the company’s cobot technology creating innovation, choice for customers and a wide range of components, kits and solutions to suit every application.
For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com.
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics enables robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Laser marking & engraving is critical for unique part identification (UID), compliance, and branding, however, capacity constraints and labor shortage issues can create serious throughput challenges.
To increase output and improve profit per part, forward thinking manufacturers are transforming their Laser Marking operations with Advanced Robotic Machine Tending. Utilizing collaborative robots from Universal Robots with Flexxbotics digitalization technology, companies running FOBA Laser Marking & Engraving systems can increase the machine-to-man ratio to 10:1 or more and run ‘lights out’ safely for additional capacity, precision quality, and improved profit margins.
The half day session will include a live demonstration of a cobot-enabled FOBA and provide best practices, proven approaches to real-world applications, as well as, specific information for your initiative.
Sessions will include:
Live Operational Demonstration of UR cobot-enabled FOBA Laser Marker enabled by Flexxbotics
Robotic Automation and Lean Manufacturing Applied to Laser Marking by Faycal Benayad, FOBA
Getting Started with Cobot Automation in Laser Marking Operations by Silas Neale, Universal Robots
Running Advanced Robotic Machine Tending with Laser Marking & Etching for Continuous Operations by Tyler Bouchard, Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics enables robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people.
“Complex part geometries and frequent changeovers have traditionally made robotic-enablement of laser marking complicated, now Flexxbotics solves these challenges,” said Tyler Bouchard, Flexxbotics CEO & Co-founder. “We’re rapidly advancing robot-driven manufacturing to enable companies to increase output while maintaining the highest levels of quality and compliance.”
Registration required for this free in-person event.
About FOBA www.fobalaser.com
FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving (brand of ALLTEC Angewandte Laserlicht Technologie GmbH) is one of the leading suppliers of advanced laser marking systems. FOBA develops and manufactures marking lasers for integration as well as laser marking workstations with vision assisted marking workflows. FOBA technology is being applied for the direct part marking of any kind of metals, plastics, or other materials in industries like automotive, medical, electronics, plastics or tool, metal and mold making. With its worldwide sales and service branches and its headquarters near Lübeck/Hamburg (Germany) ALLTEC/FOBA is part of the Danaher Corporation.
Universal Robots
Universal Robots is a leading provider of collaborative robots (cobots) used across a wide range of industries and in education. Founded in 2005 with global headquarters in Odense, Denmark, the company has over 20 offices worldwide, including North America headquarters in Novi, MI. Universal Robots aims to create a world where people work with robots, not like robots. Its mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere.
Since introducing the world’s first commercially viable cobot in 2008, Universal Robots has developed a product portfolio reflecting a range of reaches and payloads and has sold over 75,000 cobots worldwide. An extensive ecosystem has grown around the company’s cobot technology creating innovation, choice for customers and a wide range of components, kits and solutions to suit every application.
For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com.
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics enables robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
FlexxboticsContact
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
Categories