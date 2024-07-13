A Book on Life by a Life Coach
Vadodara, India, July 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- After the successful feedback of the book Life The Way You Design, Part 1 – The Designer, author Sahil Kumar Nagpal has released the second part of this series. The second part titled as The Method is not a continuation of part 1, but it focuses more on practical aspects of goal achieving.
In this fast pace of life, mostly all of us are too busy running behind our goals. We are so much occupied by our daily roles & responsibilities that we don’t focus on the fundamentals of life.
The very fundamentals that can help us play our role more efficiently. The very fundamentals that can help us achieve our goals easily. But the question is what are these fundamentals? How to understand and how to use those fundamentals for our greater good?
Who is Life Coach Sahil?
Sahil Kumar Nagpal is a life coach based in India. He works with many corporate institutions and also, with individuals coming from various walks of life.
Powered by the wisdom of ancient sciences that life & wellness coach Sahil imbued within him, tested by the storming experiences of his life, he guides & empowers people around the world.
He coaches business leaders, spiritual healers, political leaders, celebrities, householders, students and even retired people. He teaches nothing fancy, but the very fundamentals, that we as human beings have lost in the race of life.
His coaching methods focuses on the fundamentals of life, that are our body, energies & mind. Without the trio, there is no life. And by taking charge of our body, energies & mind we can take charge of our life.
Life The Way You Design
The book series is an amalgamation, of our ancient sciences of Yoga, Tantra & Vedanta and modern sciences of Physiology & Psychology. The book is a culmination of Life Coach Sahil’s teachings. The book series are divided in two parts. Part 1 The Designer explains the tools used in designing our life. Our mindset, energies, body, states of mind, etc. Part 2 The Method focuses on the actual process of designing our life. Both the books are independent of each other. You don’t need to read one to read another.
Why to read this book?
This book covers the very fundamental mindset behind success. It clears all the illusions that we have created about our life. It simplifies the idea of success.
If you have problems or challenges in life the practices mentioned in the Part 2 – The Designer, will help you overcome them. If you have goals in life the practices mentioned in Part 2 – The Method, will help you achieve all your goals.
What is this book about?
Part 1 The Designer is divided in 9 chapters. The book includes case studies that help the reader understand life better. Part 2 The Method is divided in 15 chapters. The book includes examples that readers are finding very much relatable in their life.
In this fast pace of life, mostly all of us are too busy running behind our goals. We are so much occupied by our daily roles & responsibilities that we don’t focus on the fundamentals of life.
The very fundamentals that can help us play our role more efficiently. The very fundamentals that can help us achieve our goals easily. But the question is what are these fundamentals? How to understand and how to use those fundamentals for our greater good?
Who is Life Coach Sahil?
Sahil Kumar Nagpal is a life coach based in India. He works with many corporate institutions and also, with individuals coming from various walks of life.
Powered by the wisdom of ancient sciences that life & wellness coach Sahil imbued within him, tested by the storming experiences of his life, he guides & empowers people around the world.
He coaches business leaders, spiritual healers, political leaders, celebrities, householders, students and even retired people. He teaches nothing fancy, but the very fundamentals, that we as human beings have lost in the race of life.
His coaching methods focuses on the fundamentals of life, that are our body, energies & mind. Without the trio, there is no life. And by taking charge of our body, energies & mind we can take charge of our life.
Life The Way You Design
The book series is an amalgamation, of our ancient sciences of Yoga, Tantra & Vedanta and modern sciences of Physiology & Psychology. The book is a culmination of Life Coach Sahil’s teachings. The book series are divided in two parts. Part 1 The Designer explains the tools used in designing our life. Our mindset, energies, body, states of mind, etc. Part 2 The Method focuses on the actual process of designing our life. Both the books are independent of each other. You don’t need to read one to read another.
Why to read this book?
This book covers the very fundamental mindset behind success. It clears all the illusions that we have created about our life. It simplifies the idea of success.
If you have problems or challenges in life the practices mentioned in the Part 2 – The Designer, will help you overcome them. If you have goals in life the practices mentioned in Part 2 – The Method, will help you achieve all your goals.
What is this book about?
Part 1 The Designer is divided in 9 chapters. The book includes case studies that help the reader understand life better. Part 2 The Method is divided in 15 chapters. The book includes examples that readers are finding very much relatable in their life.
Contact
Sahil Kumar NagpalContact
+91-9227212122
https://sahilkumarnagpal.com
+91-9227212122
https://sahilkumarnagpal.com
Categories