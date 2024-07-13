Michael Mapes Announces Relocation to Sioux City, Iowa, and Upcoming Relaunch of The Wealth Creation Institute

Michael Mapes, business coach and bestselling author, announces his relocation to Sioux City, Iowa, and the relaunch of The Wealth Creation Institute, which has been on hiatus since 2016. The Institute will soon resume offering guidance on vision, audience, offerings, marketing, and sales to help entrepreneurs succeed. Stay tuned for more details next week.