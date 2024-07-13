Leif Assurance Promotes Robert Worden
Worden named Sales Manager for both Leif Assurance and sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management.
St. Louis, MO, July 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leif Assurance, a full-service insurance agency that exclusively handles construction insurance, recently promoted Robert Worden to Sales Manager. He previously worked as the company’s Construction Risk Advisor. Worden will also serve as the Commercial Lines’ Sales Manager for Leif’s sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management.
As Sales Manager for both companies, Worden will provide daily coaching and support to sales team members, as well as handle increased in-person interaction with the companies’ sales team located throughout the Midwest.
Worden has 30 years of insurance industry experience specializing in providing innovative and comprehensive insurance solutions to contractors. Prior to joining Leif Assurance, he worked as Senior Vice President of Insurance Sales at a bank-owned agency in Minn. He earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas in Minn., and his Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.
“Robert is an excellent motivator who brings energy and experience to our companies,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “His sales leadership will help drive growth for both Leif Assurance and Powers Insurance & Risk Management, enabling the success of both companies for many years to come.”
Founded in 2022, Leif Assurance offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.
Leif Assurance is the sister company of Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. All three companies are located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information about Leif Assurance, call (314) 202-4200.
