Allpack Fulfillment Unveils Massive 1 Million Square Foot Expansion in Stockton, CA
Allpack Fulfillment adds 1 million square feet of warehouse space to its portfolio in Stockton, CA. This gives Allpack the strategic advantage to grow with and better serve its customers through its bicoastal footprint.
Stockton, CA, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Allpack Fulfillment, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is proud to announce its latest expansion with additional warehouses in Stockton, California. This strategic move adds approximately 1 million square feet to the already extensive Allpack portfolio, significantly enhancing its ability to serve customers across the United States with unparalleled efficiency.
Strategic Bicoastal Reach
The expansion into Stockton positions Allpack Fulfillment to offer superior service through its bicoastal reach. With strategic warehouse locations on both the East and West Coasts, Allpack Fulfillment can provide faster shipping times and reduce transportation costs, ensuring excellent service for its customers. This geographical advantage allows the company to meet the increasing demands of its clients no matter where they are located.
California’s strategic location offers Allpack Fulfillment’s customers proximity to major ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Oakland. This facilitates faster import and export processes, reducing lead times and enhancing supply chain efficiency. Additionally, California's robust transportation infrastructure—including highways, railways, and airports—supports seamless distribution and logistics operations.
This expansion marks yet another significant milestone for Allpack Fulfillment, enforcing the company’s commitment to growth and innovation. Allpack Fulfillment looks forward to leveraging its new facilities to continue growing with its customers and providing excellent service.
About Allpack Fulfillment
Since 2005, Allpack Fulfillment has grown into a leading provider of tailored fulfillment solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its services cover everything from fulfillment, assembly, and storage to specialized options like Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM), Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Product Preparation, and flash sale fulfillment.
What really distinguishes Allpack Fulfillment is its advanced software, which integrates smoothly with almost any shopping cart, drop-ship platform, or ERP system, enhancing operational fluidity and adaptability to meet each client's unique needs.
Whether a startup looking for efficient fulfillment processes or an established company needing customized logistics, Allpack Fulfillment is equipped to support success. For more information about Allpack Fulfillment's services and how its advanced software can elevate business operations, visit their site today.
Contact
Jessica Carter
919-529-2468 ext. 9
www.allpackfulfillment.com
