Esteemed Alumnus and Successful Entrepreneur at PARENTNashik, CE Shreekant Patil, Empowers SSGMCE Students to Foster Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in Shegaon

CE Shreekant Patil, alumni of SSGMCE, visited college to support startup culture, nurture entrepreneurs, and establish an incubation center. Met with college authorities to discuss fostering an innovative ecosystem and empowering students with entrepreneurial spirit. Pledged to aid in maximizing startup creation on campus, received felicitation from Dr. Somani and other esteemed professors. Imparted valuable guidance on startup essentials and government schemes.