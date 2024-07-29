CE Shreekant Patil Mentor at Startup India, founder at PARENTNashik Inspires Next Generation Entrepreneurs at Saraswati College Students at Shegaon

Renowned entrepreneur and consultant CE Shreekant Patil visited Saraswati College Shegaon, engaging in discussions with Founder Shri Sharad Shinde, Shri Shrikant Dada Patil, and Principal Dr. Santosh Bothe on creating startups and fostering entrepreneurship. Patil highlighted the importance of building a conducive ecosystem, establishing skill centers, and utilizing government schemes. He provided valuable guidance on cultivating an entrepreneurial ecosystem on campus.