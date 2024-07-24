SMC Exhibits at ADLM (AACC), Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, IL: July 30 – Aug. 1
ADLM 2024 Clinical Lab Expo (formerly known as the AACC Clinical Lab Expo) is the premier global laboratory medicine exposition connecting leaders in clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of breaking science in laboratory medicine featuring 900+ exhibitors showcasing over 200+ new products/services.
Noblesville, IN, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 2840 at McCormick Place, in Chicago to experience the latest innovations in laboratory science and technology to see, hear, touch and feel SMC’s most advanced and important technologies supporting the laboratory automation marketplace.
Products on exhibit will be:
· Liquid Isolation Valves
· Diffusion Bonded Manifolds
· Customizable Micro-Fluidic Systems
· Solenoid Operated Pinch Valves
· Chemical Control Equipment
· Energy Saving Demand-based Air Management Systems
· Proportional Flow & Pressure Control
· Electric Actuators & Slides
· Chillers and Temperature Control Equipment
· Directional Control Solenoid Valves
· Static Control Ionizers
· High Purity Process Pumps
· Air Purification/Membrane Dryers
ADLM (AACC) – Clinical Lab Expo 2024 Exhibition Hours:
July 30, Tuesday, 9:30 am – 5:00 PM CT
July 31, Wednesday, 9:30 am – 5:00 PM CT
Aug. 1, Thursday, 9:30 am – noon CT
Visit SMC at Booth # 2840, ADLM (AACC) – McCormick Place, 2301 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago, IL 60616
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
