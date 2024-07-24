SMC Exhibits at ADLM (AACC), Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, IL: July 30 – Aug. 1

ADLM 2024 Clinical Lab Expo (formerly known as the AACC Clinical Lab Expo) is the premier global laboratory medicine exposition connecting leaders in clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of breaking science in laboratory medicine featuring 900+ exhibitors showcasing over 200+ new products/services.