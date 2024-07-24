Assessfy Appoints Dr. Garrison Leykam as Senior VP, Education Innovation
Assessfy has named Dr. Garrison Leykam as Senior Vice President of Education Innovation for North America. Dr. Leykam, a top thought leader in Generative AI and certified career coach, will lead initiatives to enhance student assessments and career development using Assessfy's AI-powered tools.
West Hartford, CT, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Assessfy, a trailblazer in AI-powered educational technology, announces the appointment of Garrison Leykam as Senior Vice President, Education Innovation, North America.
Dr. Leykam is a Certified ChatGPT Prompt Engineer, Certified Business Coach (Expert Level), and Certified Professional Career Coach. He is author of the Amazon #1 New Release book, AI Powered Job Hunting, is recognized among Thinkers360's Top Generative AI Global Thought Leaders, and he ranks in the Top 50 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers on Generative AI, Top 50 Leaders on the Future of Work, and Top 50 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers on Careers. He has held leadership positions at major corporations and taught at the University of New Haven and Sacred Heart University.
Assessfy revolutionized the educational landscape with the world's first AI-powered auto-grading system for coding assignments. The innovative solution enhances employability success in campus recruiting by automatically evaluating and scoring coding problems. The platform dramatically provides personalized feedback and highlights areas for improvement, mirroring the human learning process through feedback-driven coaching and development. Users can engage in unlimited coding challenges and tests covering C, C++, Java, Python, DSA, database, React, JS, ML, AI, and more while elevating academic performance and career candidacy.
Dr. Leykam brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to his new role as Senior Vice President, Education and Innovation, North America. He is dedicated to revolutionizing the education industry and driving impactful change in college and university career development services. His mission is to empower academic institutions with Assessfy's AI-powered assessment tools, elevating the student assessment experience and streamlining the entire career preparation process.
According to Dr. Leykam, "Assessfy understands the intricate needs of higher learning institutions. From admissions tests to final examinations, continuous assessments, and career development, our platform is equipped with state-of-the-art features to transform evaluation procedures and contribute to student academic and career success. We ensure that students are sufficiently prepared and confident to face the corporate world head-on and to make informed career choices using performance data analytics. At the same time, we minimize the administrative burden, reduce costs, and save time through digitization and automation."
