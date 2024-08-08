New Accessories for Hoses to E-Chain® Series E4Q from igus
igus has improved its E4Q e-chain system, designed to safely guide cables and hoses in industrial applications, with new hose management accessories.
New York, NY, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Save time and effort on your next project. This new hose clamp and side section system allows for quick and easy installation of corrugated tubes and hoses.
igus, a global leader in motion plastics and cable management, has introduced new components to enhance its E4Q energy chain series. These additions facilitate the safe and efficient routing of hoses alongside cables.
The E4Q series is renowned for its lightweight, bio-inspired design and tool-free installation. The new accessories further improve its versatility.
New Outer Links for Hose Guidance:
· Special outer links with integrated channels for easy installation of PMA clips.
· Accommodates a wide range of hose diameters (17-48mm).
· Enables parallel routing of hoses and cables within the energy chain.
New Hose Clamp:
· Securely fastens hoses with diameters up to 60mm.
· Attaches directly to the outer link for convenient setup.
· Offers flexible mounting options using hook-and-loop strips or cable ties.
These new components simplify the integration of hoses into the E4Q system, providing a comprehensive solution for cable and fluid management in demanding applications.
“Our new hose clamp complements the different options of the E4Q series and ensures that all additional cables, tubes, or hoses are perfectly supported and protected,” explains Phillip Hagedorn, Product Manager of e-chains at igus GmbH. “However, we are working on further developments for the E4Q, such as a new extension link that allows customers to extend an existing energy chain so as to guide a large number of cables in one chain.”
About igus
igus is a global leader in creating energy chain systems and plastic bearings. This family-owned company, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, has a worldwide reach with offices in 35 countries and a team of approximately 2,400 employees.
igus specializes in "motion plastics," which are plastic components designed for moving parts. Their innovative products and solutions are developed through extensive testing in the industry's largest laboratories and manufacturing facilities. By 2013, igus had achieved a revenue of 427 million euros through this focus on cutting-edge plastic technology.
igus, a global leader in motion plastics and cable management, has introduced new components to enhance its E4Q energy chain series. These additions facilitate the safe and efficient routing of hoses alongside cables.
The E4Q series is renowned for its lightweight, bio-inspired design and tool-free installation. The new accessories further improve its versatility.
New Outer Links for Hose Guidance:
· Special outer links with integrated channels for easy installation of PMA clips.
· Accommodates a wide range of hose diameters (17-48mm).
· Enables parallel routing of hoses and cables within the energy chain.
New Hose Clamp:
· Securely fastens hoses with diameters up to 60mm.
· Attaches directly to the outer link for convenient setup.
· Offers flexible mounting options using hook-and-loop strips or cable ties.
These new components simplify the integration of hoses into the E4Q system, providing a comprehensive solution for cable and fluid management in demanding applications.
“Our new hose clamp complements the different options of the E4Q series and ensures that all additional cables, tubes, or hoses are perfectly supported and protected,” explains Phillip Hagedorn, Product Manager of e-chains at igus GmbH. “However, we are working on further developments for the E4Q, such as a new extension link that allows customers to extend an existing energy chain so as to guide a large number of cables in one chain.”
About igus
igus is a global leader in creating energy chain systems and plastic bearings. This family-owned company, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, has a worldwide reach with offices in 35 countries and a team of approximately 2,400 employees.
igus specializes in "motion plastics," which are plastic components designed for moving parts. Their innovative products and solutions are developed through extensive testing in the industry's largest laboratories and manufacturing facilities. By 2013, igus had achieved a revenue of 427 million euros through this focus on cutting-edge plastic technology.
Contact
igus motion plastics (thailand) co., ltd.Contact
Jiraporn Udon
+66 2 587 4899
https://www.igus.co.th/
Jiraporn Udon
+66 2 587 4899
https://www.igus.co.th/
Categories