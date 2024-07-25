RX Japan Brings Back Manufacturing World Osaka for Its 27th Edition with Exciting New Additions
Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The highly anticipated 27th edition of Manufacturing World Osaka, set to take place from October 2-4, 2024, at INTEX Osaka, will surpass the previous event in size and scope with the introduction of the Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo, addressing critical cyber security needs in the manufacturing sector.
With over 1,250 exhibitors and an expected attendance of 35,000 visitors, Manufacturing World Osaka continues to solidify its position as Asia's leading manufacturing exhibition. The event showcases a wide range of innovative solutions in DX, AI, IoT, additive manufacturing, factory automation, motion control, mechanical components, and factory facilities/equipment.
The new Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo is set to be a major highlight of this year's event. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, the need for robust security measures in manufacturing has never been more critical. This new expo will feature OT & IT products and solutions designed to enhance cyber security within the manufacturing industry, providing invaluable insights and tools for protecting sensitive data and operations.
Manufacturing World Osaka is renowned for its extensive line-up of concurrent shows, each dedicated to a specific aspect of the manufacturing industry. The Design Manufacturing Solutions Expo showcases IT solutions like CAD, CAE, ERP, and production management systems, while the Medical Device Development Expo focuses on medical and healthcare equipment development. The Mechanical Components & Technology Expo features motors, bearings, mechanical components, and processing technologies, and the Factory Facilities & Equipment Expo highlights energy-saving products, logistics equipment, and safety products for factories.
Additionally, the Industrial AI/IoT Expo presents IoT platforms, AI solutions, and communication devices, and the Additive Manufacturing Expo displays 3D printers, materials, and contract molding services. The Measure/Test/Sensor Expo offers measuring, inspection, and testing machines, sensors, and cameras, and the Manufacturing DX Expo features IT products and services to drive digital transformation. The Industrial ODM/EMS Expo focuses on development and manufacturing ODM/EMS and outsourcing services.
This year, a new addition, the Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo, addresses security measures in the manufacturing industry, further enhancing the comprehensive scope of Manufacturing World Osaka.
Manufacturing World Osaka is a comprehensive platform where industry leaders, professionals, and innovators converge to share knowledge, explore new technologies, and foster business connections. Attendees can look forward to a series of conferences that offer cutting-edge case studies and insights from industry leaders, making it an invaluable learning experience.
Register now to secure a spot and stay ahead in the ever-evolving manufacturing landscape. For more information and to register, visit Manufacturing World Osaka official website.
With over 1,250 exhibitors and an expected attendance of 35,000 visitors, Manufacturing World Osaka continues to solidify its position as Asia's leading manufacturing exhibition. The event showcases a wide range of innovative solutions in DX, AI, IoT, additive manufacturing, factory automation, motion control, mechanical components, and factory facilities/equipment.
The new Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo is set to be a major highlight of this year's event. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, the need for robust security measures in manufacturing has never been more critical. This new expo will feature OT & IT products and solutions designed to enhance cyber security within the manufacturing industry, providing invaluable insights and tools for protecting sensitive data and operations.
Manufacturing World Osaka is renowned for its extensive line-up of concurrent shows, each dedicated to a specific aspect of the manufacturing industry. The Design Manufacturing Solutions Expo showcases IT solutions like CAD, CAE, ERP, and production management systems, while the Medical Device Development Expo focuses on medical and healthcare equipment development. The Mechanical Components & Technology Expo features motors, bearings, mechanical components, and processing technologies, and the Factory Facilities & Equipment Expo highlights energy-saving products, logistics equipment, and safety products for factories.
Additionally, the Industrial AI/IoT Expo presents IoT platforms, AI solutions, and communication devices, and the Additive Manufacturing Expo displays 3D printers, materials, and contract molding services. The Measure/Test/Sensor Expo offers measuring, inspection, and testing machines, sensors, and cameras, and the Manufacturing DX Expo features IT products and services to drive digital transformation. The Industrial ODM/EMS Expo focuses on development and manufacturing ODM/EMS and outsourcing services.
This year, a new addition, the Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo, addresses security measures in the manufacturing industry, further enhancing the comprehensive scope of Manufacturing World Osaka.
Manufacturing World Osaka is a comprehensive platform where industry leaders, professionals, and innovators converge to share knowledge, explore new technologies, and foster business connections. Attendees can look forward to a series of conferences that offer cutting-edge case studies and insights from industry leaders, making it an invaluable learning experience.
Register now to secure a spot and stay ahead in the ever-evolving manufacturing landscape. For more information and to register, visit Manufacturing World Osaka official website.
Contact
RX Japan Ltd.Contact
Shiraishi, Natsuko (Ms.)
+81-3-6739-4106
https://www.manufacturing-world.jp/osaka/en-gb.html
Shiraishi, Natsuko (Ms.)
+81-3-6739-4106
https://www.manufacturing-world.jp/osaka/en-gb.html
Categories