SMC Presents the 2024 Sustainability in Automation Award to Hypertherm Associates

SMC Corporation of America presented Hypertherm Associates the 2024 Sustainability in Automation Award at their facility in Lebanon, NH, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to sustainability in automation. Each year on National Pneumatics Day, SMC awards this accolade to a company that exemplifies responsibility and sustainability in automation through eco-products, eco-factories, and eco-operations.