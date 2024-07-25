Nectar and Energage Will Recognize the 2024 Top Workplaces for Appreciation
The leader in employee rewards & recognition teams with the leading employer-of-choice program to honor workplace excellence.
Lehi, UT, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nectar, the leader in employee rewards & recognition software, today announced it has partnered with Energage, the technology company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program.
Nectar and Energage join in honoring employers nationwide that achieve the status of Top Workplaces for Appreciation, to be released in October.
The Appreciation award is based on employee feedback from companies that have created a standout employee experience where employees feel appreciated for what they achieve in the workplace.
To nominate a company for the Top Workplaces for Appreciation award, go here: https://nectarhr.com/nominate.
Top Workplaces national and regional employer awards highlight organizations that listen to employee feedback and drive people-first cultures. The Top Workplaces award is based on Energage’s confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey. Participating companies will be evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 18 years of culture research.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Top Workplaces,” said Trevor Larson, Nectar CEO. “Appreciation is a critical pillar in any thriving company culture, and we are honored to be the official partner of the Top Workplaces for Appreciation award. Together, we look forward to highlighting organizations all over the country doing exemplary work within their cultures to recognize the contributions of team members and employees.”
"This partnership with Nectar is a pairing of two great organizations focused on celebrating achievement in the workplace," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "We both see the importance of a people-first workplace experience, and we celebrate employees, who are the heart of any thriving organization."
To explore and learn more about all Top Workplaces awards, please visit: https://topworkplaces.com/about/.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
About Nectar
Nectar is a Recognition & Rewards software partnered with SHRM and used by more than 1,500 companies across the world to increase employee engagement and retention through frequent recognition. The company is committed to helping organizations develop robust workplace cultures where every individual feels valued and appreciated. Nectar’s platform is designed to be user-friendly, customizable, and impactful, enabling companies to acknowledge and reward employee contributions effectively. Learn more at www.nectarhr.com.
