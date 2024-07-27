Women Are More Likely to Need Paid Long-Term Care Services Insurance Association Reports
Los Angeles, CA, July 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Just over half of women age 65 and over will need paid long-term care services according to data shared by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).
“Women are more likely to need long-term care because they generally live longer lives," explains Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. "Among women, 61% are likely to develop a chronic disability often simply due to living a long life."
The Association director was sharing data about long-term care need and length of paid long-term care services with senior specialists who help educate consumers about the risk and need.
"Some 51 percent of women age 65 and over will need paid long-term care before they die," Slome shared. "Meanwhile only 39 percent of men age 65 or older will need such care."
Married people are less likely to need paid long-term care services Slome reported. "Again, it's 51 percent of unmarried people over age 65 who will require paid long-term care in their lifetime," Slome shared. "Whereas it's only 43 percent for married people, part of which is likely that the healthier spouse becomes the caregiver."
The long-term care insurance expert and advocate noted that long-term care insurance planning was off the radar during the pandemic. "We have a new generation of men and women entering the long-term care planning sweet spot. "They need information including facts and figures to understand the potential future financial risk they face," Slome added.
To read the latest data regarding long-term care need go to https://www.aaltci.org/long-term-care-need/.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) https://www.aaltci.org advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. Access comprehensive long-term care insurance statistics and data at https://www.aaltci.org/long-term-care-insurance/learning-center/ltcfacts-2024.php.
