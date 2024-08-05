Cimberio Valves, U.S. Announces New Hire: Craig Wolsten as Technical Product Manager

Cimberio Valves, a leading manufacturer of high-quality press and balancing valves for the plumbing and HVAC industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Wolsten as the new Product Manager. Craig brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the industry, which will drive product innovation and expand the company's market presence.