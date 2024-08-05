Cimberio Valves, U.S. Announces New Hire: Craig Wolsten as Technical Product Manager
Cimberio Valves, a leading manufacturer of high-quality press and balancing valves for the plumbing and HVAC industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Wolsten as the new Product Manager. Craig brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the industry, which will drive product innovation and expand the company's market presence.
Malvern, PA, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Craig Wolsten joins Cimberio Valves with over 11 years of experience in product management and development within the hydronic and radiant heat sectors. His expertise encompasses strategic planning, market analysis, and product lifecycle management, and he was named a “Top 20 Young Executive to Watch” by Supply House Times. Craig's leadership skills and deep understanding of customer needs are expected to enhance Cimberio Valves' product offerings and strengthen its position as a market leader.
"We are excited to welcome Craig to our team," said Jason Uder, National Sales Manager of Cimberio Valves, U.S. "His extensive experience with balancing valves and fan coil kits, along with his innovative approach to product management, aligns perfectly with our company's commitment to delivering superior products and services to our customers. We are confident that Craig will play a pivotal role in our ongoing growth and success."
In his new role, Craig will oversee the development and launch of the new CimCLIMA line of products, which includes balancing valves, Monolink coil kits, and strainers for the HVAC industry. Furthermore, he will work closely with the engineering, sales, and marketing teams to identify market trends and customer requirements for Cimberio’s 778 thermostatic balancing valves, driving the creation of solutions that address the evolving needs of domestic water recirculation systems.
"I am truly excited to be part of the Cimberio Valve team and to contribute to the company's legacy of excellence," said Craig Wolsten. "I am eager to collaborate with the talented team here and to leverage my experience to bring the new CimCLIMA products to market, products that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations." Craig's enthusiasm and alignment with their values make him a perfect fit for their team.
Cimberio Valves is renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With Craig Wolsten's appointment, the company is poised to continue its tradition of excellence and pursue new and exciting product developments.
"We are excited to welcome Craig to our team," said Jason Uder, National Sales Manager of Cimberio Valves, U.S. "His extensive experience with balancing valves and fan coil kits, along with his innovative approach to product management, aligns perfectly with our company's commitment to delivering superior products and services to our customers. We are confident that Craig will play a pivotal role in our ongoing growth and success."
In his new role, Craig will oversee the development and launch of the new CimCLIMA line of products, which includes balancing valves, Monolink coil kits, and strainers for the HVAC industry. Furthermore, he will work closely with the engineering, sales, and marketing teams to identify market trends and customer requirements for Cimberio’s 778 thermostatic balancing valves, driving the creation of solutions that address the evolving needs of domestic water recirculation systems.
"I am truly excited to be part of the Cimberio Valve team and to contribute to the company's legacy of excellence," said Craig Wolsten. "I am eager to collaborate with the talented team here and to leverage my experience to bring the new CimCLIMA products to market, products that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations." Craig's enthusiasm and alignment with their values make him a perfect fit for their team.
Cimberio Valves is renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With Craig Wolsten's appointment, the company is poised to continue its tradition of excellence and pursue new and exciting product developments.
Contact
Cimberio Valve Co IncContact
Ellen Davis
877-228-9246
https://cimberiovalve.us
Ellen Davis
877-228-9246
https://cimberiovalve.us
Categories