Upgrade POS Systems with Jetway JMTX-ADN8 Mini-ITX Motherboard
Newark, CA, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Global leader in embedded computing, Jetway, is excited to announce the release of the JMTX-ADN8, a Mini-ITX motherboard designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern retail environments. Powered by the Intel® Processor N-series, the JMTX-ADN8 ensures seamless, reliable, and efficient operations, offering a comprehensive set of features to meet the needs of Point of Sale (POS) applications.
Reliable Performance: The JMTX-ADN8 is equipped with the Intel® Processor N-series, delivering powerful and efficient performance for smooth transaction processing. With support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, this motherboard ensures excellent multitasking capabilities and can handle data-intensive tasks with ease.
Multiple Display Support: Ideal for dual-display POS setups, the JMTX-ADN8 supports three independent display outputs: 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x VGA, and 1 x LVDS/eDP. This allows for interactive experiences with customer-facing and cashier interfaces, enhancing the overall user experience.
Extensive Connectivity Options: The JMTX-ADN8 offers extensive connectivity options essential for POS systems: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 and 7 x USB 2.0 ports, 2 x GbE ports, 1 x M.2 2242/2280 M-key, 1 x M.2 2230 E-key, and 1 x M.2 3042/3052 B-key, 1 x SATAIII port, 1 x Nano-SIM card slot, and 1 x PCI slot.
Stable Power Supply: The JMTX-ADN8 features an ATX power connector, ensuring stable and reliable power delivery. This is crucial for maintaining consistent performance, especially during peak business hours.
Its powerful processing, ample connectivity, and flexible storage solutions make it the ideal choice for creating efficient and responsive POS systems. Whether building a new system or upgrading an existing one, the JMTX-ADN8 provides a reliable and high-performance foundation.
The JMTX-ADN8 is now in mass production and available for order via Jetway’s contact page.
