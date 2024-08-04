Powers Insurance & Risk Management Adds Two Team Members
Brittany Gaglioti and Contina Hester join the growing insurance agency.
St. Louis, MO, August 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Brittany Gaglioti as a Commercial Account Manager and Contina Hester as a Personal Lines Marketer.
Gaglioti’s responsibilities include overseeing all aspects of the renewal process for the agency’s commercial lines clients and assisting with new business sales. She will also manage current client accounts to ensure their needs are met promptly.
Gaglioti brings nearly 10 years of experience in the insurance industry to her new position. Prior to joining Powers, she worked as a Commercial Lines Account Manager for a Delaware-based insurance agency. Gaglioti holds a Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation from the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research, the nation’s premier provider of insurance and risk management education.
Hester’s responsibilities as Personal Lines Marketer include directing marketing efforts toward contracted carriers while supporting both the agency’s team and clients. She has five years of insurance industry experience, having previously served as a Licensed Account Manager for an insurance company in Wisconsin. Hester holds licenses in Life Insurance, Property & Casualty, and Insurance Producer. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from DeVry University in Chicago, Illinois.
Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is a cohesive family of over 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois that generates more than $600 million in written premium. VIAA is the regional founding member for SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
Contact
POWERS Insurance and Risk Management
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.powersinsurance.com
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.powersinsurance.com
