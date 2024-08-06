TROCA Caribbean - Leila Craig Wins HR Executive of the Year in 2024 Stevie Award for Great Employers®
Miami, FL, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TROCA Caribbean is proud to announce that Leila Craig, their CEO and principal HR & Change Consultant, has been honoured with the prestigious Bronze Stevie® Award for HR Executive of the Year category, in the ninth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, “the Olympics for human resources professionals.”
This recognition highlights her exceptional contributions to human resources management and her dedication to driving transformative change within the Human Resources Profession.
TROCA Caribbean, a leading change consultancy base
d in Trinidad and Tobago is elated to spotlight the visionary insights of its CEO & Principal Consultant, Leila Craig. Known for her transformative leadership, Leila has articulated a compelling vision for the power of awards in enhancing credibility and distinguishing TROCA Caribbean in a competitive landscape.
The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Winners of the awards, named the Stevie’s from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Monday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.
"Winning awards gives you more credibility and a unique differentiator from the competition," Leila Craig emphasized. "Leveraging awards to strengthen our international reputation and validity - and of course, increase revenue - is the goal for TROCA Caribbean."
Leila Craig's vision extends beyond individual recognition; it embodies a collective aspiration to elevate Caribbean talent and innovation. By advocating for a regional platform akin to the Stevies, Leila aims to celebrate and nurture the exceptional capabilities within the Caribbean, positioning it as a hub of excellence and creativity.
Leila Craig has been a vital force at TROCA Caribbean, leading innovative HR initiatives that have significantly enhanced both our clients and the company's workplace culture, employee engagement, and operational efficiency. Her strategic vision and implementation of cutting-edge HR practices have not only fostered a positive and inclusive work environment but also propelled TROCA Caribbean to new heights of success.
"Next year, I want to showcase our regional Caribbean talent in the Stevie’s. Let's work on showing the world how awesome we are," said Leila with passion. "We have such world-class talent here in the Caribbean that my master plan and dream would be to have our very own Caribbean Stevie’s - just like Germany, Turkey, or the MENA region."
Leila Craig’s award-winning strategies have included the implementation of comprehensive training programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and employee wellness campaigns. Her proactive approach to change management has ensured seamless transitions during organizational shifts, positioning TROCA Caribbean as a leader in the industry.
As TROCA Caribbean continues to expand and innovate, Leila Craig’s exemplary leadership in HR will remain a cornerstone of the company’s ongoing success. Her recognition as HR Executive of the Year 2024 is not only a personal achievement but also a significant milestone for TROCA Caribbean. This honour underscores the company's commitment to setting new standards in the industry and distinguishing itself from the competition.
Leila Craig's commitment to excellence was showcased last year when TROCA Caribbean successfully entered and won awards for an esteemed client - Unqueue for Business. This year, Leila herself earned the prestigious Stevie Award for HR Executive of the Year 2024, underscoring her leadership and the calibre of talent within TROCA Caribbean. Looking ahead, Leila is determined to spotlight the rich talent of the Caribbean on the global stage.
The recognition from the Stevie Awards reflects their commitment to excellence and positive impact on the regional business landscape. Leila Craig, TROCA Caribbean CEO & Principal Consultant said, "NOW is the time to fulfil your business and personal potential. Regionally we don’t like to blow our own horns and say how amazing we are professionally. We are changing that perspective and encourage all businesses to acknowledge the recognition you deserve, attract new business or personal opportunities without compromising your value.”
More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honourees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 34,000 public votes. The public vote was sponsored by HiBob.
About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie’s recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
About TROCA Caribbean: TROCA Caribbean is a leading HR & Change consulting firm specializing in strategic HR and change management solutions. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, TROCA Caribbean partners with organizations to drive growth, enhance operational efficiency, and foster positive workplace cultures.
