EmpowHERto Welcomes New Board Members to Toronto Branch
EmpowHERto is dedicated to empowering young women and girls by providing them with the skills, resources, and opportunities relevant to thrive in a highly competitive world. Through mentorship, education, and advocacy, they aim to break down barriers and create a more equitable and inclusive future for all.
Toronto, Canada, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EmpowHERto has welcomed three new members to the Board of Directors at their Toronto branch. They each bring a wealth of experience to the board and a passion for helping young women and girls gain the skills and expertise needed to become future leaders. Here’s what they hope to accomplish as new members of the board.
Adé Adeyemi
Adeyemi is a business transformation expert, bringing over a decade of experience and expertise across diverse industries, including marketing communications and strategic operations. Her career includes roles at Google, Renmoney, Wakanow, and most recently at Scotiabank, where she has led initiatives driving significant social impact.
Adeyemi dedicates her time to supporting immigrants and Black communities in Canada in numerous ways. She serves as a mentor for the Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC) and also co-directs the Buddy Program for the Scotiabank Black Employee Network (SBEN). Adeyemi’s commitment to tackling issues impacting women and her passion for female empowerment stem from her 2012 experience teaching reproductive health to adolescent girls in a program that was co-created by UNICEF and NYSC.
At EmpowHERto, Adeyemi aims to empower young Black girls with the knowledge and tools she wished she had while growing up in Lagos, Nigeria. As a woman in finance, she is dedicated to helping women and girls acquire financial literacy and other essential skills.
"I am passionate about initiatives and programs that support Black girls, as I now recognize the profound impact of having the right resources at a young age. I understand that Black girls face unique challenges due to various levels of intersectionality. It is difficult to navigate life as a girl, and even more so as a Black girl. For me, it is a personal mission and commitment to do everything in my power to drive positive change for young Black girls. This dedication is one of the key reasons I joined this organization."
Kadine Cooper
Kadine Cooper is a certified Executive Coach, facilitator, and speaker with a passion for guiding individuals. Her expertise in organizational and people strategies, she empowers professionals and organizations to thrive in the face of change. With over 19 years of HR experience as a Talent Manager, Cooper has established herself as a trusted advisor and coach to executives and managers across multiple industries. In her private practice, Cooper focuses on assisting professionals in crafting a career brand that aligns with their purpose and propels them towards their dream job.
Cooper hopes to be able to help young women and girls learn lessons that she wishes she was taught when she was younger. Her drive and her desire to help young women and girls to step into their ideal selves is what brings her to EmpowHERto. As a board member she wants to see EmpowHER to thrive and be seen. Cooper hopes to accomplish helping as many women as possible by motivating, empowering and inspiring them and equipping them with whatever they want for themselves.
“It's motivating, empowering, and inspiring as many young women as we can as possible to be, do, and have whatever they want,” said Cooper. “So to equip as many women I would say, as possible, on the career trajectory or journey that they have for themselves. As many as we can, while I'm here to help as many women, young women as I can.”
Jennifer Christian
Jennifer Christian has almost 10 years of experience working in the public health care system and health tech space. During her time in public health, Christian helped to drive change by lifting up those that are most disenfranchised and helping to provide equitable access to healthcare services and resources.
Christian is the Chief of Staff at a tech company that specializes in serving populations that face healthcare barriers. Having worked on various public health projects such as virtual care for seniors and provision of adequate clinical tools to provide quality care to patients, Christian has made her commitment to establishing equity and accessibility abundantly clear.
Christian has volunteered for McMasters Habitat for Humanity and mentored with another organization specializing in youth in the past. As a board member, Christian wants to connect with youth in EmpoweHERto and see the impacts of the work being done to empower minority girls.
“I am thrilled to join the EmpowHERto Board at an exciting time of growth in programming and reach,” said Christian. “With its diverse array of programs spanning technology, leadership, and mental health, EmpowHERto is equipping young girls with invaluable tools to thrive. I'm eager to be part of this journey, working to enhance EmpowHERto's impact and contribute to empowering young girls to overcome systemic barriers.”
For media inquiries, please contact:
Eniola Soetan
Marketing and PR Manager, EmpowHERto
eniola@empowherto.org
For more information, please contact:
Lolade Ozomoge
Director of Communications, EmpowHERto
lolade@empowherto.org
Adé Adeyemi
Adeyemi is a business transformation expert, bringing over a decade of experience and expertise across diverse industries, including marketing communications and strategic operations. Her career includes roles at Google, Renmoney, Wakanow, and most recently at Scotiabank, where she has led initiatives driving significant social impact.
Adeyemi dedicates her time to supporting immigrants and Black communities in Canada in numerous ways. She serves as a mentor for the Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC) and also co-directs the Buddy Program for the Scotiabank Black Employee Network (SBEN). Adeyemi’s commitment to tackling issues impacting women and her passion for female empowerment stem from her 2012 experience teaching reproductive health to adolescent girls in a program that was co-created by UNICEF and NYSC.
At EmpowHERto, Adeyemi aims to empower young Black girls with the knowledge and tools she wished she had while growing up in Lagos, Nigeria. As a woman in finance, she is dedicated to helping women and girls acquire financial literacy and other essential skills.
"I am passionate about initiatives and programs that support Black girls, as I now recognize the profound impact of having the right resources at a young age. I understand that Black girls face unique challenges due to various levels of intersectionality. It is difficult to navigate life as a girl, and even more so as a Black girl. For me, it is a personal mission and commitment to do everything in my power to drive positive change for young Black girls. This dedication is one of the key reasons I joined this organization."
Kadine Cooper
Kadine Cooper is a certified Executive Coach, facilitator, and speaker with a passion for guiding individuals. Her expertise in organizational and people strategies, she empowers professionals and organizations to thrive in the face of change. With over 19 years of HR experience as a Talent Manager, Cooper has established herself as a trusted advisor and coach to executives and managers across multiple industries. In her private practice, Cooper focuses on assisting professionals in crafting a career brand that aligns with their purpose and propels them towards their dream job.
Cooper hopes to be able to help young women and girls learn lessons that she wishes she was taught when she was younger. Her drive and her desire to help young women and girls to step into their ideal selves is what brings her to EmpowHERto. As a board member she wants to see EmpowHER to thrive and be seen. Cooper hopes to accomplish helping as many women as possible by motivating, empowering and inspiring them and equipping them with whatever they want for themselves.
“It's motivating, empowering, and inspiring as many young women as we can as possible to be, do, and have whatever they want,” said Cooper. “So to equip as many women I would say, as possible, on the career trajectory or journey that they have for themselves. As many as we can, while I'm here to help as many women, young women as I can.”
Jennifer Christian
Jennifer Christian has almost 10 years of experience working in the public health care system and health tech space. During her time in public health, Christian helped to drive change by lifting up those that are most disenfranchised and helping to provide equitable access to healthcare services and resources.
Christian is the Chief of Staff at a tech company that specializes in serving populations that face healthcare barriers. Having worked on various public health projects such as virtual care for seniors and provision of adequate clinical tools to provide quality care to patients, Christian has made her commitment to establishing equity and accessibility abundantly clear.
Christian has volunteered for McMasters Habitat for Humanity and mentored with another organization specializing in youth in the past. As a board member, Christian wants to connect with youth in EmpoweHERto and see the impacts of the work being done to empower minority girls.
“I am thrilled to join the EmpowHERto Board at an exciting time of growth in programming and reach,” said Christian. “With its diverse array of programs spanning technology, leadership, and mental health, EmpowHERto is equipping young girls with invaluable tools to thrive. I'm eager to be part of this journey, working to enhance EmpowHERto's impact and contribute to empowering young girls to overcome systemic barriers.”
For media inquiries, please contact:
Eniola Soetan
Marketing and PR Manager, EmpowHERto
eniola@empowherto.org
For more information, please contact:
Lolade Ozomoge
Director of Communications, EmpowHERto
lolade@empowherto.org
Contact
EmpowHERtoContact
Eniola Soetan
701-502-9465
https://www.empowherto.org/
Eniola Soetan
701-502-9465
https://www.empowherto.org/
Categories