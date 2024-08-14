EmpowHERto Welcomes New Board Members to Fort Lauderdale Branch
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EmpowHERto have welcomed two new members to the Board of Directors at their Fort Lauderdale branch. They each bring a wealth of experience to the board and a passion for helping young women and girls gain the skills and expertise needed to become future leaders. Here’s what they hope to accomplish as new members of the board.
Karla Kannan
Karla Kannan is the Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at BirchStreet Systems. In her role, she leads a team that prioritizes customer needs and goals across different portfolios and verticals. She oversees Birchstreet’s Mexico City office and global user education programs, strategy, and Knowledge Management initiatives. Kannan previously managed the Global Project Management Office, focusing on enterprise account management. Before joining BirchStreet, Kannan worked in procurement roles at Four Seasons Hotels in different hotel locations.
She leverages her hospitality and procurement experience to translate customer requests into strategies that build value propositions. Kannan is passionate about giving back to the community and is a mentor in the Latinas in Tech mentorship program and Roosevelt University's student mentorship initiatives.
She has also offered public speaking and leadership sessions for women-led technology and customer success organizations. In previous years, she has served as an ambassador for The LatinaPro®, supporting professional and educational programs for female and business entrepreneurs. Originally from Mexico, Kannan immigrated to the United States to pursue her B.A. in Marketing and Management. She holds an M.A. in Training and Development from Roosevelt University and is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certified by Purdue University.
"I am truly honored to join the EmpowHERto board, an organization whose mission and values resonate deeply with my own. Their unwavering commitment to empowering young women to overcome systemic barriers aligns perfectly with my belief in the transformative power of education and opportunity,” said Kannan. “I am eager to collaborate with their remarkable team to ensure that every young woman has the tools and support she needs to thrive and succeed. Together, we will continue to break down barriers and build a more equitable and inclusive future for all." -Marcelo Martinez
Marcelo Martinez is the Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Miami-Dade, Monroe, and the Florida Keys region for Hotwire Communications. He has been an executive leader and subject matter expert in the community association management domain with an emphasis on community-wide technology for over 25 years. He is a servant leader that is ingrained in the belief that giving back to the communities he serves and being a good corporate citizen is critical for an organization’s success.
He is committed to leveraging tacit knowledge, business acumen, and network to support the mission of EmpowHERto in achieving its objectives and enhancing its impact in the local community. He received his Doctorate from Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College; MBA in Finance from the H. Wayne Huizenga Graduate School of Business at Nova Southeastern University; and BBA from the University of Miami Herbert Business School. He currently serves as a board member for the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, Community Association Institute: SE Florida Chapter, and Aventura Marketing Counsel Chamber of Commerce.
“I am humbled and excited to join EmpowHERto as board member on the Ft.
Lauderdale team. Having the ability to work alongside such passionate and
committed members and contribute to an organization that does such meaningful
and impactful work is fulfilling,” said Martienz. “My commitment is to help the organization provide these young women with the resources and skills they need to be tomorrow’s future leaders.”
For media inquiries, please contact:
Eniola Soetan
Marketing and PR Manager, EmpowHERto
eniola@empowherto.org
For more information, please contact:
Lolade Ozomoge
Director of Communications, EmpowHERto
lolade@empowherto.org
About EmpowHERto
EmpowHERto is dedicated to empowering young women and girls by providing them with the skills, resources, and opportunities relevant to thrive in a highly competitive world. Through mentorship, education, and advocacy, we aim to break down barriers and create a more equitable and inclusive future for all.
Categories