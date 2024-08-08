Lanigan Ryan Promotes Team Members
Gaithersburg, MD, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce the promotion of several outstanding team members.
Jason Patten, CPA and Allison Shin, CPA have been promoted to Director. Both have demonstrated exemplary leadership, execution, and strategic vision. Their promotions reflect their increasing and pivotal roles in shaping the future of Lanigan Ryan.
Illona Hermes, CPA has been promoted to Manager. Illona's outstanding organizational and management skills and her deep understanding of accounting principles have enabled her to manage staff members and projects efficiently. Her promotion recognizes her leadership and her contributions to the firm's success.
Raisa Baranova, CPA, Joe Belcher, CPA, Kaitlyn Bohrer, CPA, and Lexi Rose, CPA have all been promoted to Supervisor Accountant. Each has showcased outstanding leadership and a strong commitment to excellence. Their ability to mentor junior staff and oversee critical accounting functions has been central to their advancement.
Jeremiah Griesemer has been promoted to Senior Accountant. Jeremiah's journey at Lanigan Ryan has been marked by his exceptional dedication. Always willing to go the extra mile, his focus on company and client success is evident. His promotion is a testament to his hard work and professional growth within the firm.
Kate Scott and Jack Wright have been promoted to the position of In-Charge Accountant. Jack’s rapid growth at Lanigan Ryan has been impressive, and his calm demeanor alleviates stress for both colleagues and clients. Kate Scott has demonstrated significant growth and confidence in leading her projects. Her proactive and diligent nature has proven to be a benefit to both clients and fellow Lanigan Ryan team members. Their leadership qualities and dedication to fostering a collaborative work environment have been instrumental in their promotion.
Each of these promotions reflects the individual's dedication, technical expertise, and leadership qualities. Their journey at Lanigan Ryan has been marked by a commitment to going the extra mile, a willingness to take ownership of tasks, and an ability to tackle challenges of any scale.
These promotions reflect their exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and the firm’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its ranks. Lanigan Ryan is excited to see the continued growth and success of these exceptional professionals and looks forward to their continued contributions to the firm’s success.
About Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is a leading accounting and advisory firm providing comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and individuals. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Lanigan Ryan delivers tailored services, including audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies. The firm's commitment to delivering exceptional results and fostering strong client relationships has earned it a reputation for excellence in the industry.
Lanigan Ryan has been named a 2024 Regional Leader by Accounting Today, a 2023 Top 400 Firm by Inside Public Accounting, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for by Accounting Today for 9 years. For more information, visit LaniganRyan.com
