New Self-Storage Facility Opens in Spanaway, WA
Spanaway, WA, August 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage Spanaway is pleased to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art self-storage facility located at 19711 Mountain Hwy E, Spanaway, WA 98387.
The facility features a total of 1,076 storage units encompassing 124,665 rentable square feet and will open in two phases. All units are drive-up accessible, with some featuring heat for added comfort and protection of belongings. Storage unit sizes range from 5x5 to 10x25, catering to a wide variety of storage needs.
The facility was developed and is owned by Dave Kessler of Latitude Development, Auburn, WA, and designed by Graves & Associates of Tacoma, WA. It was built by Gallagher Co. LLC, of Mercer Island, WA. The operations will be managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, Washington.
West Coast Self-Storage Spanaway offers a variety of storage options, including personal, car, student, and business storage. The facility features advanced security measures such as 24-hour surveillance cameras, gated access, and personalized entry codes to ensure the safety of customers' belongings. Additional amenities include moving boxes and supplies to support all storage needs, with future plans to become a U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer to facilitate easy transportation of items.
"We are proud to introduce West Coast Self-Storage Spanaway to the community," says Rhonda Tudor, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. "This facility will set a new standard for self-storage in Spanaway with its wide range of unit sizes, heated storage options, top-notch security features, and our team of experienced storage professionals. We are confident that residents will find it to be the best storage solution in the area, and we are committed to providing unparalleled service to meet all their storage needs."
West Coast Self-Storage Group, with a portfolio of 135 locations across the Western United States, specializes in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development. Further information can be found at WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
The facility features a total of 1,076 storage units encompassing 124,665 rentable square feet and will open in two phases. All units are drive-up accessible, with some featuring heat for added comfort and protection of belongings. Storage unit sizes range from 5x5 to 10x25, catering to a wide variety of storage needs.
The facility was developed and is owned by Dave Kessler of Latitude Development, Auburn, WA, and designed by Graves & Associates of Tacoma, WA. It was built by Gallagher Co. LLC, of Mercer Island, WA. The operations will be managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, Washington.
West Coast Self-Storage Spanaway offers a variety of storage options, including personal, car, student, and business storage. The facility features advanced security measures such as 24-hour surveillance cameras, gated access, and personalized entry codes to ensure the safety of customers' belongings. Additional amenities include moving boxes and supplies to support all storage needs, with future plans to become a U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer to facilitate easy transportation of items.
"We are proud to introduce West Coast Self-Storage Spanaway to the community," says Rhonda Tudor, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. "This facility will set a new standard for self-storage in Spanaway with its wide range of unit sizes, heated storage options, top-notch security features, and our team of experienced storage professionals. We are confident that residents will find it to be the best storage solution in the area, and we are committed to providing unparalleled service to meet all their storage needs."
West Coast Self-Storage Group, with a portfolio of 135 locations across the Western United States, specializes in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development. Further information can be found at WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Categories