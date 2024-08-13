Trailhead Celebrates Inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List
Trailhead Technology Partners is honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
New York, NY, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Inc. revealed today that Trailhead Technology Partners is on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.
John Waters, Partner at Trailhead, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. At Trailhead, we continuously strive to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence, and this honor reinforces our commitment to driving growth and delivering value to our clients.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“ To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”
“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a remarkable achievement that highlights our relentless pursuit of excellence and our innovative approach to solving complex problems with software,” noted Trailhead partner Jonathan "J." Tower. “We are proud of our team's accomplishments and look forward to continuing our journey of growth and success.”
Trailhead has long been celebrated by its customers for its innovative software solutions and impactful partnership approach. Trailhead excel in delivering tailored, high-quality software solutions that drive operational efficiency and fosters significant growth for its diverse range of clients. As one client praised, “Trailhead exceeded our expectations for the project. They are professionals in helping your vision come to reality as well as technology tools you didn’t know were possible!” This dedication to exceptional results and client success has established Trailhead as a leader in the software consulting industry.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Trailhead Technology Partners
Trailhead Technology Partners is a leading software development consultancy dedicated to transforming businesses through innovative software solutions. Founded on the principles of agility and excellence, Trailhead specializes in delivering high-impact software solutions that drive operational efficiency and business growth. With its focus on cutting-edge software technologies, Trailhead empower their clients to navigate complex challenges and achieve their strategic goals.
Their commitment to excellence is reflected in their rapid growth and recognition within the industry. As a trusted partner to numerous enterprise organizations, they pride themselves on their ability to adapt to evolving market demands and deliver tailored solutions that meet the clients' unique needs. This recognition on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the Trailhead team's hard work, dedication, and relentless pursuit of innovation.
For more information about our services and how we can help your business succeed, visit trailheadtechnology.com.
Methodology
Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
