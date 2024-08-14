Flexxbotics Continues to Expand Commercial Leadership Team with Alex Vogt
Boston, MA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced the appointment of Alex Vogt to the commercial leadership team. Vogt joins from COGNEX Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) where he served in sales management and senior technical solutions roles for nearly a decade. He brings deep industry experience of customer requirements in automotive, industrial, medical, defense and aerospace for complex manufacturing automation solutions and vision systems.
Alex Vogt’s knowledge and expertise in advanced manufacturing and inspection technologies will further enhance the Flexxbotics commercial leadership team. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. The solution enables continuous operation of unattended robot+machine+inspection workcells with greater throughput, quality, and safety. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production.
“Robot-driven manufacturing is the future of smart factory production, and Flexxbotics ability to enable continuous operations through autonomous process control is a groundbreaking advancement,” said Alex Vogt, Director of Sales for Flexxbotics. “Running unattended robot-enabled production while reducing defects by 32% or more creates an entirely new value proposition for industrial robotic automation.”
“We believe Alex sees the same transformational impact that robotic digitalization can have on global production, and we’re excited to have him join the team as we continue to scale out operations,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “To realize the promise of Industry 4.0 production robotic autonomy will be essential for improved capacity, yields, and EBITDA margins, that’s what we’re delivering at Flexxbotics today.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics enables robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
