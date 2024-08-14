Sara Smith Comes Out of Retirement to Lead Mom Bomb as CEO, Bringing Decades of Brand-Building Expertise to the Table
Boca Raton, FL, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sara Smith, a powerhouse in the business world with a history of building iconic brands like Kathy Ireland, Gloria Vanderbilt, MembersOnly, Tahari, Isaac Mizrahi, and Jones New York, has come out of retirement to assume the role of CEO at Mom Bomb. Drawn by the company’s mission and its superior product line, Sara is ready to take Mom Bomb to new heights.
Kicking off her tenure with an expansion into 1,900 new stores next quarter, Sara is setting the stage for the brand’s growth into tens of thousands more locations. Under her leadership, Mom Bomb is poised to become a household name, not just for its luxurious self-care products, but for its unique commitment to giving back. The brand donates 100% of its profits to charity, providing essential services such as meal delivery, childcare, and housekeeping to mothers in crisis.
"I couldn’t resist the opportunity to lead a brand that combines exceptional products with a mission that makes such a profound impact," Sara Smith shared. "This will be my final chapter before I retire for good, and I’m committed to making it the most impactful one yet."
With Sara at the helm, and backed by her unparalleled experience in building legendary brands, Mom Bomb is set to revolutionize the self-care industry while making a lasting difference in communities across the country.
For more information about Mom Bomb and its mission, visit them online.
Heather Roberts
617-957-3868
www.BuyBombsHelpMoms.com
