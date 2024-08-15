IsItReal Launches AI-Powered App to Evaluate Authenticity of Luxury Goods
Mobile app leverages proprietary test markers and aggregate AI systems to instill customer confidence before purchase
San Diego, CA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- IsItReal today officially launches its mobile app designed to empower consumers in their quest for authentic luxury goods. As $2 trillion worth of counterfeit products are sold to consumers annually (per the United States Patent and Trademark Office), this innovative tool addresses the concerns over super clone products in the marketplace. IsItReal’s proprietary series of test markers and composite AI systems assess qualifying characteristics of designer items against brand history and current inventory before providing a confidence score and analysis.
The app employs cutting-edge algorithms and image recognition technology to analyze key features of luxury goods. Users simply upload photos of the item in question and, within minutes, IsItReal delivers an authenticity score that confirms the likelihood the item is genuine as well as provides insights into its quality and craftsmanship relative to the original.
“We understand the uncertainty that consumers face when making significant second-hand or vintage purchases. While discerning authenticity from super clones has become increasingly challenging, our goal is to provide reliable, impartial verification so that buyers can make informed decisions," says IsItReal founder and CEO Kathy Miller. “Positive verification results can expedite transactions and increase consumer trust, while a negative report may prevent buyers from making costly mistakes."
With no limit to the number of designers compatible with the software, IsItReal authenticates any luxury item. The first three uploaded items are free to new users, following this, it's $0.89 per scan or shoppers may purchase unlimited scans for $5.99 per month.
IsItReal is now available for download on iOS and will be available for Android devices soon. For more information. visit IsItReal.world.
Emily Webb
858-729-8483
isitreal.world/
