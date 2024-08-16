VitaMist® Announces Exciting Competition: Win a Year’s Supply of Vitamins for You and a Friend
VitaMist®, a leader in Oral Spray Vitamins and Supplements, is thrilled to announce an exciting new competition offering participants the chance to win a year’s supply of vitamins for both themselves and a friend.
Tempe, AZ, August 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About the Prize
The grand prize includes two VitaMist oral vitamin sprays of the winner's choice each month for a year, along with two sprays for their chosen friend each month. With a total value exceeding $1,000, this competition is an incredible opportunity for health-conscious individuals to enjoy the benefits of VitaMist products for an entire year.
Empowering Health and Wellness
VitaMist is committed to helping customers live their best lives through high-quality, science-backed vitamins and formulations. The company's unique oral spray delivery system ensures maximum bioavailability and efficacy, providing fast-acting and potent vitamins directly into the bloodstream through buccal absorption. This method bypasses the digestive tract and the First Pass Effect, ensuring a higher absorption rate and quicker onset time compared to traditional pills and capsules.
A Prize of Unmatched Value
The grand prize of this competition is tailored to meet the diverse health needs of the winners. Each month for a year, the winner and their chosen friend will receive two VitaMist oral vitamin sprays of their choice. With 20 different formulations available, including popular options such as Vitamin B12, Vitamin C+Zinc, Vitamin D, Biotin, and B-Slim Boost, the winners can customize their selections to support their specific health goals, from boosting immunity and energy to enhancing beauty and managing weight.
Join the VitaMist Community
“We’re excited to launch this competition and give our loyal customers and new participants a chance to experience the benefits of VitaMist products,” said Joseph Barberio, CEO of VitaMist®. “This is not just about winning a prize; it’s about sharing the gift of health with someone you care about. We believe that when people feel their best, they can live their best lives, and that’s what VitaMist is all about.”
How to Enter
Entering the competition is straightforward and easy. Participants can visit VitaMist.com and complete the registration form by midnight on August 31st, 2024. The winner will be randomly selected and notified shortly after the competition closes.
About VitaMist
Established in 1983, VitaMist has been dedicated to empowering individuals to make informed wellness choices. With a commitment to quality, efficacy, education, accessibility, and innovation, VitaMist provides a range of high-quality oral vitamin sprays that are convenient, great-tasting, and effective.
To win a year of free vitamins, simply register on VitaMist.com before August 31st, 2024. This prize applies to participants and a friend.
Contact:
VitaMist®
CS@VitaMist.com
800-582-5273
VitaMist.com
Contact:
VitaMist®
CS@VitaMist.com
800-582-5273
VitaMist.com
