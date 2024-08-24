Cypher Tech Inc. Announces Appointment of Anastasia Boone Talton to the Advisory Board
Cypher Tech Inc., a forward-thinking company in the tech industry, is revolutionizing the corporate landscape with its unique solution designed to amplify employee experience and inclusivity while putting employee well-being at the forefront. Today, they are thrilled to announce the latest addition to their Board of Advisors, Anastasia Boone Talton.
Austin, TX, August 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Cypher Tech is delighted to announce that Anastasia Boone Talton has joined our Advisory Board," said Danish Jaffer, Founder and CEO. "Anastasia brings with her an extensive background in leadership, diversity, and organizational transformation, which will be instrumental in shaping our future. Her expertise in building inclusive, high-performing teams and her proven track record of driving cultural change within global organizations make her an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board. We are confident that her strategic insights and passion for innovation will help guide Cypher Tech through its next phase of growth and success, ensuring we remain at the forefront of our industry while fostering an environment of diversity and inclusion.”
About Anastasia Boone Talton
Anastasia Talton is a seasoned professional with over 18 years of experience and a passion for driving transformational change on a global scale. Anastasia is currently the Head of Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging at Zendesk, a customer experience technology company based in San Francisco, CA. Anastasia has led and supported strategic initiatives at leading organizations including; Meta (Facebook), Robinhood, PwC, Wells Fargo, and Verizon Wireless, leveraging her expertise to foster cultures of belonging and equity.
“I believe that true innovation thrives in an environment where every voice is heard, every perspective is valued, and every individual feels empowered to contribute their authentic self. Diversity is the cornerstone of success,” Anastasia states. Additionally, Anastasia asserts, “When people are given the freedom to share their unique experiences and perspectives, we unlock a wealth of creativity and problem-solving capabilities that would not otherwise be possible. It is about fostering spaces where differences are celebrated and where the collective strength of a diverse team drives sustainable growth and innovation.”
Anastasia spoke on the innovation and impact of the SafeSpace product on the Human Resource and technology industry. Anastasia added, “By fostering open communication, SafeSpace helps to build an atmosphere of trust and clarity, ensuring that employees feel heard and valued. This, in turn, enables organizations to address concerns proactively, enhance workplace culture, and strengthen overall employee satisfaction. SafeSpace not only equips companies with the insights needed to drive meaningful change but also plays a key role in cultivating a more engaged, committed, and resilient workforce.”
Contact
Cypher Tech Inc.Contact
Danish Jaffer
+1 (512) 562-4009
https://cyphertech.co
Danish Jaffer
+1 (512) 562-4009
https://cyphertech.co
