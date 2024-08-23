IBQMI® Announces Leadership Transition: Marcello Raffaele Avagliano Takes on New Challenges as Member of the Board, EU

IBQMI® announces Marcello Raffaele Avagliano’s transition to Member of the Board, EU, effective September 2024. Previously CEO Asia Pacific, Avagliano will now drive growth in Europe, oversee the Q-FrameworX™ initiative, and enhance collaboration with U.S. counterparts. His successful leadership in Asia has set a strong foundation, and he is prepared to explore new opportunities in the dynamic European market.