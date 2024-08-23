IBQMI® Announces Leadership Transition: Marcello Raffaele Avagliano Takes on New Challenges as Member of the Board, EU
IBQMI® announces Marcello Raffaele Avagliano’s transition to Member of the Board, EU, effective September 2024. Previously CEO Asia Pacific, Avagliano will now drive growth in Europe, oversee the Q-FrameworX™ initiative, and enhance collaboration with U.S. counterparts. His successful leadership in Asia has set a strong foundation, and he is prepared to explore new opportunities in the dynamic European market.
Cheyenne, WY, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI®) is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition. Marcello Raffaele Avagliano, who has been instrumental in advancing IBQMI®'s success in the Asia Pacific market, will transition from his role as Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, to a new position as Member of the Board, EU. This transition will take effect in September 2024.
Over the past few years of business development for the Asian market, Mr. Avagliano has achieved remarkable results, contributing significantly to the establishment of IBQMI® as a leading brand in the region. His strategic leadership, supported largely through virtual collaboration due to COVID-19 restrictions, has been crucial in launching innovative certification programs and expanding IBQMI®'s reach across more than 70 countries. The Shanghai team is now well-established, providing a solid foundation for future growth.
"The past few years of business development for the Asian market have been incredibly rewarding," says Mr. Avagliano. "We’ve made significant strides in establishing IBQMI®'s presence across the region through strategic initiatives and partnerships. Although much of the work was conducted through virtual collaboration due to COVID-19 restrictions, our achievements in market expansion and setting new industry standards reflect our collective efforts and commitment."
New Challenges in Europe
Mr. Avagliano is now ready to embrace new challenges in Europe, a region he views as being at a pivotal moment of transformation. As a Member of the Board, EU, he will focus on exploring innovative business opportunities and guiding IBQMI® through the dynamic European market. In this new role, Mr. Avagliano will also work closely with his U.S. counterparts, leveraging the strong relationship between these friendly nations to foster collaboration and enhance IBQMI®'s global strategy.
In addition to his strategic responsibilities, Mr. Avagliano will oversee the development and supervision of IBQMI®'s Q-FrameworX™. This initiative includes industry-specific guidelines and standards established by IBQMI® to define best practices across various sectors and processes, ensuring optimal quality, safety, and efficiency. Mr. Avagliano will drive the further development of Q-FrameworX™, tailoring it to meet the evolving needs of the European market while maintaining its global relevance.
"Europe presents a fascinating opportunity," Mr. Avagliano notes. "The market is evolving rapidly, driven by new technological advancements, industry regulations, and economic shifts. I'm eager to help IBQMI® seize this momentum and develop new business avenues that will benefit both our clients and the industry as a whole. Working closely with our U.S. team and advancing the Q-FrameworX™ will further strengthen our global strategy and drive mutual success."
Ken Davis, Director of U.S. Operations at IBQMI®, praised Mr. Avagliano's contributions, stating, "Marcello has been a driving force behind our success in Asia Pacific. His leadership has not only elevated IBQMI®'s brand across the region but has also set new standards in certification and training for global industries. We are excited to see him take on this new challenge in Europe, where his innovative approach will continue to make a significant impact."
Davis added, "Marcello’s passion for innovation and business development has always been a hallmark of his work. Europe is a market with tremendous potential, and with Marcello at the helm, I am confident that IBQMI® will unlock new growth opportunities and continue to lead the way in certification and professional training. His collaboration with our U.S. team and leadership of the Q-FrameworX™ initiative will be instrumental in achieving our global goals."
IBQMI®'s Future Vision
This leadership transition underscores IBQMI®'s commitment to global expansion and innovation. As Mr. Avagliano steps into his new role, the company remains focused on building on the strong foundation established in Asia Pacific while pursuing exciting new opportunities in Europe. His expertise in navigating complex markets, combined with his collaboration with U.S. counterparts and oversight of Q-FrameworX™, will be crucial in driving IBQMI®'s continued success.
Contact
Melissa Hayes
+1 307-459-3576
www.ibqmi.org
