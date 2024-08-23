Pennington Biomedical Research Center Adds Director of Intellectual Property and Commercialization
Reis Alsberry Joins Pennington Biomedical Research Center to lead intellectural property and commercialization efforts.
Baton Rouge, LA, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Reis Alsberry recently joined the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, serving as the new Director of Intellectual Property and Commercialization. In this role, Alsberry will oversee the patentability, protection and market potential of inventions and discoveries emerging from Pennington Biomedical. He will also license new technologies to industry through active marketing, and he will help in the creation of startup companies by faculty and students.
Alsberry received his Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond School of Law, his Civil Engineering degree from the University of Virginia, and his Electrical Engineering degree from Old Dominion University. Alsberry is a US Patent Agent with many years of university patent management experience.
Most recently, he served as the Commercialization Manager at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, or ORNL, where he chiefly focused on innovative technologies germane to different areas of chemistry. Prior to joining the ORNL Technology Transfer Team, he was a Senior Licensing Manager at Florida State University for engineering, as well as the Director of Technology Transfer and Export Control at Florida A&M University. He was also a Technology Transfer Associate at Old Dominion University, where he became an integral part of successfully commercializing cutting-edge engineering and cancer ablation biotechnologies.
About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center
The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery as it relates to understanding the triggers of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia. The Center conducts basic, clinical, and population research, and is a campus of the LSU System. The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical includes over 530 employees within a network of 44 clinics and research laboratories, and 13 highly specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician/scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support personnel. Pennington Biomedical is a state-of-the-art research facility on a 222-acre campus in Baton Rouge.
