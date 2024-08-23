Trade Show Insights Podcast Host Marlys Arnold Nominated for Inaugural Women in Podcasting Awards
Kansas City, MO, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marlys Arnold, host of the long-running Trade Show Insights podcast, has been nominated in the Marketing category of the inaugural Women in Podcasting Awards.
This people’s choice-style awards program is designed to celebrate the remarkable contributions of women podcasters worldwide, honor excellence in podcasting, and amplify women’s voices globally and within the podcasting industry.
The voting phase will run through October 1, 2024. Fans and supporters are encouraged to vote for podcasts across a variety of categories, ensuring their favorite shows receive the recognition they deserve. Winners will be announced in October.
“I’m honored to be nominated for this award, and to be representing the events industry,” said Arnold. “It’s been a fun adventure, interviewing so many fantastic experts in the trade show industry and beyond. Now it’s incredibly rewarding to see that work recognized, and I’m grateful to all the listeners who keep tuning in.”
Now in its 19th season, Trade Show Insights has become a leading resource for both show organizers and exhibitors, offering actionable advice and insights to help maximize their trade show success. The podcast explores the ever-evolving landscape of exhibit marketing, delving into current challenges and offering strategies for creating memorable experiences.
“Trade Show Insights reminds us that exhibition marketing is a journey,” said Mel White, Vice President of Marketing/Business Development at Classic Exhibits. “In each episode, Marlys shows how to successfully navigate the bumpy roads of trade shows with the right tools and some practical insider tips.”
To show support for Marlys Arnold and Trade Show Insights in the Marketing category of the Women in Podcasting Awards, visit www.tradeshowinsights.com/vote-tsi for details on how to cast your vote.
About Trade Show Insights
The Trade Show Insights podcast is dedicated to helping both seasoned and new exhibitors navigate the evolving landscape of exhibit marketing. Host Marlys Arnold and her expert guests tackle current challenges and offer actionable advice to enhance trade show success.
About the Women in Podcasting Awards
The Women in Podcasting Awards celebrate the achievements of women podcasters across a variety of categories. The awards are a people’s choice program, with voting open to the public. The competition aims to raise awareness of the incredible work being done by women in podcasting.
