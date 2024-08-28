Brokerage Engel & Völkers South Tampa Welcomes Realtor® Letitia Baldauf
Letitia Baldauf joins Engel & Völkers, a global real estate brokerage specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property and yachts, new South Tampa shop.
Tampa, FL, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers South Tampa announced that Letitia Baldauf recently transferred to their boutique-style real estate brokerage located on Dale Mabry Hwy, in Tampa, FL from the Engel & Völkers Toronto Central brokerage.
After living in world-class locations such as Vienna, Salzburg, Porto, Monaco, Miami, and Toronto, Letitia proudly calls Tampa, FL home. With a background in international business development and more than a decade spent co-founding a Canadian tele-health company, she brings a wealth of experience to her real estate career. Specializing in international relocation, she has transacted properties in Canada, Austria, Portugal, and the USA. “It is a true pleasure to work with Engel & Völkers, where I have access to unparalleled resources and a global network. Many of our clients are exploring second or third home destinations, considering residency by investment options, or seeking the freedom of remote work. It is an exciting era in the world of real estate,” Baldauf comments.
All Engel & Völkers real estate advisors are given the resources to assist with local, national, and international real estate transactions. Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro comments, “With over 1,000 real estate brokerages in 35 countries, our goals at Engel & Völkers have always been to provide a bespoke experience for all our clients, and to link together the aspirations of discerning individuals around the world. We welcome Letitia with great excitement knowing she has the experience and drive to provide exceptional service to those she works with!”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 16,600 real estate advisors in over 1,000 residential brokerages in 35 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting the following sites: www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
SouthTampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
