SMC Exhibits at IMTS 2024, Sept 9-14 at McCormick Place in Chicago
The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) is the largest trade show in the Western Hemisphere connecting the innovators, sellers, and drivers of manufacturing technology together to be inspired and discover new solutions.
Noblesville, IN, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC Corporation of America at booths #135420 (East Bldg, Level 3) and #121341 (East Bldg., Level 2, Smartforce Student Summit) to interact with the newest technologies in pneumatic, vacuum, electrical actuation and wireless communications for the machining, laser cutting, fabricating and general automation industries.
Featuring the innovative and sustainability technology of the Air Management System (AMS) which monitors, measures and controls pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce stress on air compressors which saves on energy, costs and CO2 emissions. Also featured are the compact, light-weight energy saving JSY solenoid valves for end-of-arm robot and cobot applications.
Other products on display:
· Wireless Solenoid Valve Manifolds – Base & Remote Units
· Welding/Fabricating Clamp Cylinders
· Compact & Micro Clamping Cylinders
· Pneumatic, Electric and Magnetic Grippers
· IP69K Protection Electric Actuators
· End Lock & Mid-Stroke Locking Cylinders
· ISA3 Series Gap Checking Sensor
· 2-way Air & Fluid Solenoid Valves
· Category 3/4, Safety Shut-off Valves
· Point of Use Pressure Booster Regulators
· Chillers & Thermo Control Units
· Refrigerated Air Dryers
· Air Filters/Regulators
Show Dates & Booth Hours:
Sept. 9 - 14 (Mon. – Sat.) 9:00 – 5:00 CT
Visit SMC at North Building, Level 2 & 3, Booths 121341 & 135420, McCormick Place, Chicago
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
